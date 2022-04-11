Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,770.55
|+50.66
|+1.36%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|376.35
|+5.34
|+1.44%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|32,403.22
|+401.97
|+1.26%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|324.14
|+4.27
|+1.33%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|10,857.03
|+166.43
|+1.56%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|264.68
|+4.19
|+1.61%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|MCHP
|63.86
|+4.40
|+7.40%
|Microchip Technology
|ASML
|468.76
|+28.84
|+6.56%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
|AMAT
|91.70
|+5.40
|+6.26%
|Applied Materials
|NVDA
|141.56
|+7.35
|+5.48%
|Nvidia Corp
|MU
|56.16
|+2.68
|+5.01%
|Micron Technology
|AVGO
|465.30
|+21.18
|+4.77%
|Broadcom Ltd
|MRVL
|38.97
|+1.75
|+4.70%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|ADI
|144.29
|+6.27
|+4.54%
|Analog Devices
|NXPI
|151.06
|+6.21
|+4.29%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|AMD
|62.19
|+2.08
|+3.46%
|Adv Micro Devices
|JD
|44.38
|+3.94
|+9.74%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|BIDU
|85.20
|+7.05
|+9.02%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|PDD
|61.89
|+4.92
|+8.64%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|BABA
|69.81
|+4.60
|+7.05%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|NTES
|62.52
|+3.37
|+5.70%
|Netease Inc ADR
|FIS
|60.17
|+2.99
|+5.23%
|Fidelity National Information Services
|FTNT
|47.10
|+1.17
|+2.55%
|Fortinet Inc
|LNC
|34.42
|-0.41
|-1.18%
|Lincoln National Corp
|ANET
|131.07
|+8.82
|+7.21%
|Arista Networks Inc
|WBD
|10.43
|-1.54
|-12.87%
|Discovery Inc Series A
|TEAM
|123.73
|-50.44
|-28.96%
|Atlassian Corp
|OKTA
|45.02
|-5.13
|-10.23%
|Okta Inc Cl A
|DDOG
|70.38
|-4.63
|-6.17%
|Datadog Inc Cl A
|SPLK
|72.03
|-2.58
|-3.46%
|Splunk Inc
|PYPL
|75.18
|-1.37
|-1.79%
|Paypal Holdings
|ZNZ22
|110-015s
|+0-005
|+0.01%
|10-Year T-Note