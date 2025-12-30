Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Stocks Fall Slightly in Thin Holiday Trade

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) on Tuesday closed down -0.14%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) closed down -0.20%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) closed down -0.25%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) fell -0.14%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) fell -0.22%.

Stock indexes settled slightly lower on Tuesday in thin, year-end trading. Higher bond yields were negative for stocks, as the 10-year T-note yield rose by 2 bp to 4.13%.  Stock losses were limited by some positive carryover from Tuesday's rally in European stocks, as the Euro Stoxx 50 index climbed to a 1.5-month high. 

Tuesday marks the last trading day of the year for many equity markets, including Germany, Japan, and South Korea. 

US economic news on Tuesday was better than expected and supportive of stocks.  The Oct S&P Case-Shiller composite-20 home price index rose +0.3% m/m and +1.3% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.1% m/m and +1.1% y/y.  Also, the Dec MNI Chicago PMI rose +9.2 to 43.5, stronger than expectations of 40.0.

The minutes of the December 9-10 FOMC meeting were neutral to slightly hawkish as some policymakers saw keeping interest rates on hold appropriate "for some time," while some judged further rate cuts were likely appropriate if inflation continues to decline over time. Also, "several participants pointed to the risk of higher inflation becoming entrenched and suggested that lowering the policy rate further in the context of elevated inflation readings could be misinterpreted as implying diminished policymaker commitment to the 2% inflation objective."

Seasonal factors are bullish for stocks.  According to data from Citadel Securities, since 1928, the S&P 500 has risen 75% of the time in the last two weeks of December, climbing 1.3% on average.

Market attention this holiday-shortened week will focus on US economic news.  On Wednesday, initial weekly unemployment claims are expected to increase by +5,000 to 219,000.  On Friday, the Dec S&P manufacturing PMI is expected to remain unrevised at 51.8. 

The markets are discounting the odds at 15% for a -25 bp rate cut at the FOMC's next meeting on January 27-28.

Overseas stock markets settled mixed on Tuesday.  The Euro Stoxx 50 climbed to a 1.5-month high and closed up by +0.77%.  China's Shanghai Composite closed unchanged.  Japan's Nikkei Stock 225 fell to a 1-week low and closed down -0.37%.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) on Tuesday closed down -2.5 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield rose +1.8 bp to 4.128%.  Mar T-notes were under pressure on Tuesday amid year-end liquidation by bond funds. Also, comments from President Trump on Monday night that undermine Fed independence weighed on T-notes, as he said he "still might" fire Fed Chair Powell.  In addition, Tuesday’s minutes of the December 9-10 FOMC meeting were slightly hawkish and bearish for T-notes.  Tuesday's stock market weakness boosted some safe-haven demand for government debt, limiting losses in T-notes. 

European government bond yields moved higher on Tuesday.  The 10-year German bund yield rose +2.6 bp at 2.855%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield rose +1.2 bp to 4.498%.

Spain Dec CPI (EU harmonized) rose +3.0% y/y, right on expectations.  Dec core CPI rose +2.6% y/y, stronger than expectations of +2.5% y/y.

Swaps are discounting a 1% chance of a +25 bp rate hike by the ECB at its next policy meeting on February 5.

US Stock Movers

Pharmaceutical companies were under pressure on Tuesday, weighing on the broader market.  Insmed Inc (INSM), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed down more than -1%.  Also, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) closed down -0.88%.

Energy companies moved higher on Tuesday.  Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed up more than +2%, and Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed up more than +1% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100.  Also, Devon Energy (DVN), Halliburton (HAL), Baker Hughes (BKR), APA Corp (APA), ConocoPhillips (COP), and SLB Ltd (SLB) closed up more than +1%.

Jabil Inc (JBL) closed down more than -1% on signs of insider selling after an SEC filing showed EVP Borges sold $2.3 million of shares last Tuesday. 

Citigroup (C) closed down -0.82% after it said it expects to post a roughly $1.1 billion after-tax loss on the sale of its remaining business in Russia to Renaissance Capital. 

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) closed up more than +14%, recovering some of Monday’s -42% plunge when Jeffries said the stock could rebound in 2026 ahead of a late-stage update on its osteoporosis drug.

Molina Healthcare (MOH) closed up more than +2% after money manager Burry highlighted the company's record of strong expense ratios and underwriting results.

Newmont Mining (NEM) closed up more than +2%, and Hecla Mining (HL) closed up more than +1% after silver prices surged more than +10%. 

Earnings Reports(12/31/2025)

CoastalSouth Bancshares Inc (COSO), Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI), Immersion Corp (IMMR).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
C 117.21 -0.92 -0.78%
Citigroup Inc
RARE 22.73 +3.01 +15.24%
Ultragenyx Pharmaceu
HL 19.49 +0.29 +1.51%
Hecla Mining Company
SLB 38.55 +0.65 +1.72%
Slb Limited
$IUXX 25,462.56 -63.00 -0.25%
Nasdaq 100 Index
ZNH26 112-210 -0-020 -0.06%
10-Year T-Note
OXY 41.46 +1.05 +2.60%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
ESH26 6,946.25 -8.75 -0.13%
S&P 500 E-Mini
FANG 151.25 +2.68 +1.80%
Diamondback Energy
JBL 231.57 -3.40 -1.45%
Jabil Circuit
$DOWI 48,367.06 -94.87 -0.20%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
SPY 687.01 -0.84 -0.12%
S&P 500 SPDR
DIA 483.59 -1.00 -0.21%
Dow Industrials SPDR
INSM 174.09 -2.25 -1.28%
Insmed Inc
COP 94.10 +1.47 +1.59%
Conocophillips
$SPX 6,896.24 -9.50 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
MOH 170.66 +4.12 +2.47%
Molina Healthcare Inc
VRTX 453.74 -6.04 -1.31%
Vertex Pharmaceutic
BKR 46.09 +0.71 +1.56%
Baker Hughes Company
NQH26 25,687.25 -52.50 -0.20%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
QQQ 619.43 -1.44 -0.23%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
HAL 28.49 +0.34 +1.21%
Halliburton Company
APA 24.70 +0.32 +1.31%
Apa Corp
NEM 101.86 +2.05 +2.05%
Newmont Mining Corp
GILD 123.18 -1.73 -1.38%
Gilead Sciences Inc
REGN 773.94 -6.56 -0.84%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
DVN 36.82 +0.64 +1.77%
Devon Energy Corp

Most Popular News

Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 1
Micron Technology Bear Put Spread Could Return 197% in this Down Move
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 2
The Ultimate Buy and Hold Dividend ETF for Any Market
Costco Wholesale Corp trailer by- Sundry Photography via iStock 3
A Less-Costly Way to Buy Costco to Gain Leveraged Upside in COST Stock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
The Next Two Years Will Belong To Breakups: Investors Who Miss It Will Miss the Cycle
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Investors Trim Risk at Year-End, Fed Minutes Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot