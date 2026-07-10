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Stock Indexes Slip as Chipmakers and Cybersecurity Stocks Fall

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -0.08%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.03%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -0.41%.  September E-mini S&P futures (ESU26) are down -0.06%, and September E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQU26) are down -0.40%. 

Stock indexes gave up an early advance today and turned mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling from a 3-week high.  Stock indexes are under pressure today amid weakness in chipmakers, AI infrastructure companies, and cybersecurity stocks.  Whipsawing crude oil prices today are leading to volatile stock moves.  Stocks erased early gains and turned mixed today when President Trump said the US would continue peace talks with Iran but that US officials told Iran that the ceasefire is “over.” 

Stocks initially moved higher after crude oil prices fell, following an American official who said talks between the US and Iran over a permanent peace deal are continuing, as the US remains committed to a diplomatic solution with Iran.   

The outlook for strong Q2 earnings, which will begin to be released next week, is a bullish factor for stocks.  Forecasts compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence suggest Q2 earnings may increase by +23%, close to Q1’s blowout earnings of +30%, which was more than double the +12% analysts had expected.  AI spending is expected to account for most of earnings, with AI infrastructure stocks set to contribute nearly 60% of the S&P 500's earnings-per-share growth in Q2.   

WTI crude oil (CLQ26) is down -0.54% today after an American official said talks between the US and Iran over a permanent peace deal are continuing, as the US remains committed to a diplomatic solution with Iran despite this week's hostilities.  Also, Al Jazeera reported today that Qatar said it supports all efforts to defuse US-Iran tensions.  Losses in crude are limited after Iran vowed to respond to the US attacks this week on Iran’s rail and maritime infrastructure.  On Wednesday, President Trump said the ceasefire with Iran is over, raising the prospect of persistent hostilities in the region that could disrupt energy supplies.  The US on Tuesday also revoked the Iran oil waiver that allowed buyers to purchase and transport Iranian oil legally.

The markets are discounting a 26% chance of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on July 28-29.

Overseas stock markets are mixed today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is down -0.26%.  China's Shanghai Composite fell from a 1-week high and closed down -1.00%.  Japan's Nikkei-225 Stock Average closed up +1.20%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU6) today are down -4 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield is up +1.0 bp to 4.561%.  T-notes are moving lower today after crude prices jumped when President Trump said that US officials told Iran that the ceasefire is “over.”  The higher crude prices raise inflation expectations and are bearish for T-notes.

Losses in T-notes are limited as concerns over escalating US-Iran risks boosts safe-haven demand for T-notes.  Also, bond dealer short covering is boosting T-note prices, as dealers have lifted short positions in T-notes to hedge this week’s new Treasury supply of $119 billion in T-notes and T-bonds.

European government bond yields are moving lower today.  The 10-year German bund yield is down -0.2 bp to 3.082%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield is down -0.1 bp to 4.896%.

Italy May industrial production fell -0.3% m/m, weaker than expectations of -0.2% m/m and the biggest decline in 4 months.

Swaps are discounting a 12% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on July 23.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers and AI infrastructure stocks are moving lower today, weighing on the overall market.  The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is down more than -1%.  Marvell Technology (MRVL) is down more than -4%, and Intel (INTC) and ON Semiconductor (ON) are down more than -3%.  Also, ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) and Qualcomm (QCOM) are down more than -2%, and Micron Technology (MU), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp (KLAC), ASML Holding NV (ASML), and Western Digital (WDC) are down more than -1%.

The weakness in cybersecurity stocks is a negative factor for the broader market. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is down more than -5% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100.  Also, Zscaler (ZS) and Okta (OKTA) are down more than -4%, and Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Cloudflare (NET), and Fortinet (FTNT) are down more than -3%.

WD-40 Co (WDFC) is up more than +15% after boosting its full-year net sales forecast to $652 million to $667 million from a previous forecast of $630 million to $655 million. 

EquipmentShare.com (EQPT) is up more than +14% after raising its full-year adjusted core Ebitda estimate to $1.95 billion to $2.06 billion from a previous estimate of $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion.  The company also announced a $500 million share buyback program. 

Jackson Financial (JXN) is up more than +7% after Jeffries upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $140.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) is up more than +7% after receiving approval from the US Comptroller of the Currency to establish “First National Digital Currency Bank,” a national trust bank that will offer digital asset services. 

Meta Platforms (META) is up more than +6% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after research firm SemiAnalysis posted a positive report on the company’s AI computing business.

Weyerhaeuser (WY) is up more than +3% after Raymond James upgraded the stock to strong buy from outperform with a price target of $30.

Toll Brothers (TOL) is up more than +2% after Citigroup upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $176. 

Netflix (NFLX) is down more than -3% after the Wall Street Journal reported on steps the company is considering to counter signs of declining subscriber engagement.

Sensient Technologies (SXT) is down more than -2% after holder Freemont Capital announced the sale of as much as $237.7 million shares of Sensient via an unregistered block trade. 

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is down more than -2% after reporting Q2 passenger revenue of $15.61 billion, below the consensus of $15.63 billion. 

Earnings Reports(7/10/2026)

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL), Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM), Hingham Institution For Savings (HIFS).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
JXN 120.29 +9.50 +8.57%
Jackson Financial Inc Cl A
CRCL 66.79 +3.78 +6.00%
Circle Internet Group Cl A
$SOX 12,889.26 -70.74 -0.55%
PHLX Semiconductor Index
$IUXX 29,711.96 -15.14 -0.05%
Nasdaq 100 Index
SXT 117.26 -2.72 -2.27%
Sensient Technologies Corp
ASML 1,794.53 -9.72 -0.54%
ASML Holding NV
ZNU26 109-060 -0-025 -0.07%
10-Year T-Note
EQPT 18.37 +2.37 +14.81%
Equipmentshare.com Inc
ESU26 7,599.50 +10.75 +0.14%
S&P 500 E-Mini
QCOM 188.74 -2.37 -1.24%
Qualcomm Inc
WDC 578.50 +0.45 +0.08%
Western Digital Corp
LRCX 349.32 -3.85 -1.09%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 52,603.41 +116.00 +0.22%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
SPY 753.13 +1.42 +0.19%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
DIA 525.50 +1.31 +0.25%
Dow Industrials SPDR
ON 96.10 -1.77 -1.81%
On Semiconductor
PANW 326.87 -11.44 -3.38%
Palo Alto Networks
KLAC 228.64 -0.88 -0.38%
K L A-Tencor Corp
NFLX 73.14 -2.33 -3.09%
Netflix Inc
WDFC 267.05 +27.63 +11.54%
W D 40 Company
WY 23.34 +0.84 +3.73%
Weyerhaeuser Company
CRWD 188.96 -9.44 -4.76%
Crowdstrike Holdings
$SPX 7,552.73 +9.09 +0.12%
S&P 500 Index
MU 978.36 -13.28 -1.34%
Micron Technology
OKTA 142.72 -6.12 -4.11%
Okta Inc Cl A
NQU26 29,931.75 -5.25 -0.02%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
DAL 87.04 -1.96 -2.20%
Delta Air Lines Inc
QQQ 724.17 +0.89 +0.12%
Invesco QQQ Trust
CLQ26 71.41 -0.67 -0.93%
Crude Oil WTI
TOL 151.71 +3.71 +2.51%
Toll Brothers Inc
FTNT 158.63 -5.10 -3.11%
Fortinet Inc
INTC 109.59 -2.95 -2.62%
Intel Corp
ZS 140.50 -6.62 -4.50%
Zscaler Inc
ARM 323.93 -3.94 -1.20%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
NET 270.24 -5.56 -2.02%
Cloudflare Inc Cl A
MRVL 237.07 -6.14 -2.52%
Marvell Technology Inc

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