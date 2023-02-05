Barchart.com
Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,119.58 -48.29 -1.16%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 410.84 -4.67 -1.12%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,684.53 -367.17 -1.08%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 336.87 -3.49 -1.03%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 13,113.66 -117.81 -0.89%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 319.38 -2.81 -0.87%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
CMA 37.22 -5.28 -12.42%
Comerica Inc
ZION 23.92 -2.90 -10.81%
Zions Bancorp
KEY 9.71 -1.01 -9.42%
Keycorp
TFC 29.12 -2.40 -7.61%
Truist Financial Corp
USB 30.63 -2.31 -7.01%
U.S. Bancorp
CFG 26.93 -1.89 -6.56%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
HBAN 10.30 -0.69 -6.28%
Huntington Bcshs
RF 16.65 -1.19 -6.67%
Regions Financial Corp
ANET 134.98 -25.18 -15.72%
Arista Networks Inc
LDOS 80.61 -13.71 -14.54%
Leidos Holdings Inc
ZBRA 255.44 -32.01 -11.14%
Zebra Technologies
SEE 42.68 -5.19 -10.84%
Sealed Air Corp
HAL 29.86 -2.69 -8.26%
Halliburton Company
SLB 46.18 -2.97 -6.04%
Schlumberger N.V.
BKR 27.35 -1.53 -5.30%
Baker Hughes Company
MRO 22.74 -1.30 -5.41%
Marathon Oil Corp
FANG 135.05 -6.88 -4.85%
Diamondback Energy
DVN 50.71 -2.53 -4.75%
Devon Energy Corp
MPC 116.97 -5.49 -4.48%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
VLO 110.78 -4.63 -4.01%
Valero Energy Corp
CVX 160.04 -7.20 -4.31%
Chevron Corp
DD 65.03 -4.35 -6.27%
Dupont Denemours Inc
TAP 65.08 +4.63 +7.66%
Molson Coors Brewing Company
BR 153.26 +9.08 +6.30%
Broadridge Financial Solutions Llc
AME 145.60 +6.26 +4.49%
Ametek Inc
MAR 178.61 +8.47 +4.98%
Marriot Int Cl A
NXPI 171.51 +5.50 +3.31%
Nxp Semiconductors
ECL 174.28 +5.50 +3.26%
Ecolab Inc
ZBH 143.01 +4.18 +3.01%
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
ZNM23 115-180s +1-020 +0.93%
10-Year T-Note

