Cathie Wood Is Betting on This 1 Little-Known Stock. Should You Buy It Too?

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest recently made a contrarian bet that's turning heads on Wall Street. The innovation-focused fund manager participated in a $300 million investment in what was formerly Brera Holdings (SLMT). This little-known Irish football club operator has executed one of the most dramatic pivots in stock market history.

Now rebranded as Solmate Infrastructure and trading under the ticker SLMT, the company has abandoned the blockchain pitch, transforming itself into a Solana-based (SOLUSD) digital-asset and crypto-infrastructure play.

The September 2025 private placement attracted heavyweight crypto investors, including the Solana Foundation, RockawayX, and Pulsar Group, alongside ARK. Under new leadership from former Kraken Chief Legal Officer Marco Santori, Solmate aims to generate returns through SOL token accumulation and staking while building validator infrastructure in Abu Dhabi.

Valued at a market cap of $172 million, SLMT stock is down over 75% in 2025.

Is SLMT Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Solmate Infrastructure has moved quickly to establish itself as a legitimate Solana validator operation despite its stock price collapsing since the company's dramatic pivot from European football clubs to cryptocurrency infrastructure.

It recently launched the first bare-metal Solana validator in the UAE, marking a tangible step beyond the financial engineering that characterizes many digital-asset treasury companies. The validator hardware has been assembled and tested using SOL tokens purchased at what the company describes as historic discounts to market prices.

Partners and the public can now stake their SOL through Solmate's validator at zero commission. The validator minted its first Solana block in the UAE and ranks among the region's most performant infrastructure, though specific performance metrics weren't disclosed.

Moreover, Solmate is deploying an infrastructure flywheel strategy. The company plans to offer RPC nodes and colocation services that generate fees from decentralized finance applications. These services benefit from geographic proximity to validators stocked with SOL tokens. Basically, Solmate has created a self-reinforcing revenue model where SOL accumulation drives infrastructure performance, which in turn generates more SOL.

Solmate Betting Hard on Crypto Finance

The company recently signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire RockawayX, a liquidity provider and market maker with approximately $1.1 billion in assets under management across venture capital and credit funds. The all-stock transaction would transform Solmate from a passive treasury into an integrated infrastructure and asset management business. RockawayX CEO Viktor Fischer would become executive chairman, while Marco Santori would remain CEO.

Solmate has positioned itself as a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi Finance Week and emphasizes the UAE's advantages for blockchain infrastructure, including a favorable geography for low-latency transaction processing across three continents and access to sovereign wealth capital. Solmate amended its registration rights agreement with PIPE investors and delayed the SEC filing deadline to November 2025 to provide flexibility for infrastructure completion.

Management targets the global blockchain infrastructure market, which reached $20 billion in 2024 and could grow to $390 billion by 2032 at a 43.6% compound annual growth rate.

A rapidly expanding market should enable Solmate to gain traction in the crypto space and grow revenue steadily over the upcoming decade. However, investors should remain wary about execution risks, making it a high-risk, high-reward investment.