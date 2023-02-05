Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPY 409.62 -5.89 -1.42%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,560.62 -491.08 -1.44%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 335.70 -4.66 -1.37%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 13,093.77 -137.70 -1.04%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 319.05 -3.14 -0.97%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
CMA 37.11 -5.39 -12.68%
Comerica Inc
ZION 23.31 -3.51 -13.09%
Zions Bancorp
KEY 9.61 -1.11 -10.35%
Keycorp
CFG 26.41 -2.41 -8.36%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
TFC 28.99 -2.53 -8.03%
Truist Financial Corp
HBAN 10.15 -0.84 -7.64%
Huntington Bcshs
RF 16.55 -1.29 -7.23%
Regions Financial Corp
ANET 135.61 -24.55 -15.33%
Arista Networks Inc
LDOS 80.68 -13.64 -14.46%
Leidos Holdings Inc
ZBRA 257.91 -29.54 -10.28%
Zebra Technologies
DD 63.90 -5.48 -7.90%
Dupont Denemours Inc
SEE 42.53 -5.34 -11.16%
Sealed Air Corp
FMC 115.61 -8.15 -6.59%
FMC Corp
HAL 29.99 -2.56 -7.86%
Halliburton Company
BKR 27.44 -1.44 -4.99%
Baker Hughes Company
FANG 134.95 -6.98 -4.92%
Diamondback Energy
MRO 22.38 -1.66 -6.91%
Marathon Oil Corp
DVN 50.23 -3.01 -5.65%
Devon Energy Corp
MPC 115.34 -7.12 -5.81%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
SLB 46.22 -2.93 -5.96%
Schlumberger N.V.
VLO 109.07 -6.34 -5.49%
Valero Energy Corp
CVX 159.59 -7.65 -4.57%
Chevron Corp
TAP 65.58 +5.13 +8.49%
Molson Coors Brewing Company
BR 152.47 +8.29 +5.75%
Broadridge Financial Solutions Llc
ZBH 144.16 +5.33 +3.84%
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
MAR 177.30 +7.16 +4.21%
Marriot Int Cl A
NXPI 172.14 +6.13 +3.69%
Nxp Semiconductors
VRTX 349.16 +4.16 +1.21%
Vertex Pharmaceutic
ABC 170.55 +3.76 +2.25%
Amerisourcebergen Corp
ZNM23 115-205 +1-045 +1.00%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 102.151s +0.492 +0.48%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.10010 +0.00246 +0.22%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 136.368 -1.110 -0.81%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCM23 2,025.1 +32.9 +1.65%
Gold
SIN23 25.595 +0.365 +1.45%
Silver

Bull & Bear - Bull on Wall Street 1
Western Alliance Bancorporation, a Regional Bank, Attracts Value Investors
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 2
Stock Index Futures Muted as Investors Await Fed Meeting, JPMorgan Takes Over First Republic
Copper Falls Below $4 per Pound
Copper Falls Below $4 per Pound
Wall Street - shutterstock_156562427 4
Markets Today: Stock Indexes Modestly Higher as JPMorgan Acquires First Republic
Option Volatility And Earnings Report For May 1 - 5
Option Volatility And Earnings Report For May 1 - 5
