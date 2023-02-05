Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|SPY
|409.62
|-5.89
|-1.42%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,560.62
|-491.08
|-1.44%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|335.70
|-4.66
|-1.37%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|13,093.77
|-137.70
|-1.04%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|319.05
|-3.14
|-0.97%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|CMA
|37.11
|-5.39
|-12.68%
|Comerica Inc
|ZION
|23.31
|-3.51
|-13.09%
|Zions Bancorp
|KEY
|9.61
|-1.11
|-10.35%
|Keycorp
|CFG
|26.41
|-2.41
|-8.36%
|Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
|TFC
|28.99
|-2.53
|-8.03%
|Truist Financial Corp
|HBAN
|10.15
|-0.84
|-7.64%
|Huntington Bcshs
|RF
|16.55
|-1.29
|-7.23%
|Regions Financial Corp
|ANET
|135.61
|-24.55
|-15.33%
|Arista Networks Inc
|LDOS
|80.68
|-13.64
|-14.46%
|Leidos Holdings Inc
|ZBRA
|257.91
|-29.54
|-10.28%
|Zebra Technologies
|DD
|63.90
|-5.48
|-7.90%
|Dupont Denemours Inc
|SEE
|42.53
|-5.34
|-11.16%
|Sealed Air Corp
|FMC
|115.61
|-8.15
|-6.59%
|FMC Corp
|HAL
|29.99
|-2.56
|-7.86%
|Halliburton Company
|BKR
|27.44
|-1.44
|-4.99%
|Baker Hughes Company
|FANG
|134.95
|-6.98
|-4.92%
|Diamondback Energy
|MRO
|22.38
|-1.66
|-6.91%
|Marathon Oil Corp
|DVN
|50.23
|-3.01
|-5.65%
|Devon Energy Corp
|MPC
|115.34
|-7.12
|-5.81%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|SLB
|46.22
|-2.93
|-5.96%
|Schlumberger N.V.
|VLO
|109.07
|-6.34
|-5.49%
|Valero Energy Corp
|CVX
|159.59
|-7.65
|-4.57%
|Chevron Corp
|TAP
|65.58
|+5.13
|+8.49%
|Molson Coors Brewing Company
|BR
|152.47
|+8.29
|+5.75%
|Broadridge Financial Solutions Llc
|ZBH
|144.16
|+5.33
|+3.84%
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings
|MAR
|177.30
|+7.16
|+4.21%
|Marriot Int Cl A
|NXPI
|172.14
|+6.13
|+3.69%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|VRTX
|349.16
|+4.16
|+1.21%
|Vertex Pharmaceutic
|ABC
|170.55
|+3.76
|+2.25%
|Amerisourcebergen Corp
|ZNM23
|115-205
|+1-045
|+1.00%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|102.151s
|+0.492
|+0.48%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.10010
|+0.00246
|+0.22%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|136.368
|-1.110
|-0.81%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCM23
|2,025.1
|+32.9
|+1.65%
|Gold
|SIN23
|25.595
|+0.365
|+1.45%
|Silver