Make This 1 Trade Now Before Powell’s Out as Fed Chair

March Euro currency (E6H26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Euro currency futures that prices are trending up. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending higher.

Fundamentally, the recent U.S. interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve is Euro bullish and U.S. dollar-bearish. Also, the new Federal Reserve chair in the spring of 2026 will very likely lean easy on U.S. monetary policy.

A move in the March Euro currency above chart resistance at the December high of 1.1856 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.2100 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.1750.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):