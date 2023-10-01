Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an options trading signal again: unusual options activity screeners and strategies. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,919.25 +27.16 +0.70%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 390.58 +2.72 +0.70%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,704.10 +186.45 +0.56%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 337.23 +1.94 +0.58%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,205.78 +97.33 +0.88%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 272.83 +2.29 +0.85%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
WBD 12.56 +0.95 +8.18%
Discovery Inc Series A
STE 201.52 +10.67 +5.59%
Steris Corp
A 155.23 +7.76 +5.26%
Agilent Technologies
AMZN 89.87 +2.51 +2.87%
Amazon.com Inc
NFLX 327.54 +12.37 +3.92%
Netflix Inc
META 132.99 +3.52 +2.72%
Meta Platforms Inc
DHR 266.89 +11.84 +4.64%
Danaher Corp
TMO 568.03 +21.94 +4.02%
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
IDXX 469.11 +21.03 +4.69%
Idexx Laboratories
MTD 1,520.86 +64.45 +4.43%
Mettler-Toledo International
CRL 234.13 +6.38 +2.80%
Charles River Laboratories Intl
BIO 432.92 +6.93 +1.63%
Bio-Rad Laboratories
DISH 14.83 -0.99 -6.26%
Dish Network Corp
TECH 86.54 +2.60 +3.10%
Bio-Techne Cp
MOS 44.83 -2.37 -5.02%
Mosaic Company
CF 83.00 -3.00 -3.49%
Cf Industries Holdings
KIM 20.38 -0.71 -3.37%
Kimco Realty Corp
WM 154.91 -3.33 -2.10%
Waste Management
BA 206.69 -1.88 -0.90%
Boeing Company
ZNH23 114-000s -0-200 -0.55%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Oil - iStock-1174018800 1
Bullish Investors in Devon Energy Are Shorting Put Options Ahead of Earnings
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 2
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Move Higher As China Reopening Boosts Sentiment, Fed Fears Ease
Wall Street - shutterstock_156562427 3
Markets Today: Stocks Climb on China Reopening Optimism
People and teaching - Man Reading Business Section 4
How To Find Options Trades This Earnings Season
Government - Congress Full View 5
The Intersection of Insurrection and Imports
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot