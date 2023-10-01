Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,919.25
|+27.16
|+0.70%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|390.58
|+2.72
|+0.70%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,704.10
|+186.45
|+0.56%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|337.23
|+1.94
|+0.58%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,205.78
|+97.33
|+0.88%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|272.83
|+2.29
|+0.85%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|WBD
|12.56
|+0.95
|+8.18%
|Discovery Inc Series A
|STE
|201.52
|+10.67
|+5.59%
|Steris Corp
|A
|155.23
|+7.76
|+5.26%
|Agilent Technologies
|AMZN
|89.87
|+2.51
|+2.87%
|Amazon.com Inc
|NFLX
|327.54
|+12.37
|+3.92%
|Netflix Inc
|META
|132.99
|+3.52
|+2.72%
|Meta Platforms Inc
|DHR
|266.89
|+11.84
|+4.64%
|Danaher Corp
|TMO
|568.03
|+21.94
|+4.02%
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|IDXX
|469.11
|+21.03
|+4.69%
|Idexx Laboratories
|MTD
|1,520.86
|+64.45
|+4.43%
|Mettler-Toledo International
|CRL
|234.13
|+6.38
|+2.80%
|Charles River Laboratories Intl
|BIO
|432.92
|+6.93
|+1.63%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories
|DISH
|14.83
|-0.99
|-6.26%
|Dish Network Corp
|TECH
|86.54
|+2.60
|+3.10%
|Bio-Techne Cp
|MOS
|44.83
|-2.37
|-5.02%
|Mosaic Company
|CF
|83.00
|-3.00
|-3.49%
|Cf Industries Holdings
|KIM
|20.38
|-0.71
|-3.37%
|Kimco Realty Corp
|WM
|154.91
|-3.33
|-2.10%
|Waste Management
|BA
|206.69
|-1.88
|-0.90%
|Boeing Company
|ZNH23
|114-000s
|-0-200
|-0.55%
|10-Year T-Note