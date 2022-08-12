Barchart.com
Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,963.51 +29.59 +0.75%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 396.24 +3.08 +0.78%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,781.48 +183.56 +0.55%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 338.46 +2.02 +0.60%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,637.50 +140.11 +1.22%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 283.85 +3.32 +1.18%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
^BTCUSD 17,210.71 +30.04 +0.17%
Bitcoin - USD
NVDA 171.69 +10.49 +6.51%
Nvidia Corp
NXPI 171.47 +7.52 +4.59%
Nxp Semiconductors
MRVL 41.70 +1.29 +3.19%
Marvell Technology Inc
QCOM 121.75 +3.54 +2.99%
Qualcomm Inc
AVGO 531.08 +12.58 +2.43%
Broadcom Ltd
MU 55.20 +1.38 +2.56%
Micron Technology
LRCX 455.00 +10.72 +2.41%
Lam Research Corp
AMAT 108.61 +2.50 +2.36%
Applied Materials
ON 72.16 +2.02 +2.88%
On Semiconductor
MCHP 76.82 +1.59 +2.11%
Microchip Technology
DXCM 122.67 +4.76 +4.04%
Dexcom Inc
DDOG 74.02 +5.74 +8.41%
Datadog Inc Cl A
MAA 163.27 +4.04 +2.54%
Mid-America Apartment Communities
CIEN 51.87 +8.63 +19.96%
Ciena Corp
LNC 31.45 -3.83 -10.86%
Lincoln National Corp
AVY 179.22 -12.54 -6.54%
Avery Dennison Corp
FANG 132.88 -3.68 -2.69%
Diamondback Energy
VLO 116.90 -3.29 -2.74%
Valero Energy Corp
MRO 26.84 -0.57 -2.08%
Marathon Oil Corp
PSX 100.90 -2.11 -2.05%
Phillips 66
APA 42.77 -0.89 -2.04%
Apa Corp
COP 112.60 -2.28 -1.98%
Conocophillips
DVN 63.50 -0.75 -1.17%
Devon Energy Corp
GOOGL 93.71 -1.23 -1.30%
Alphabet Cl A
PII 105.17 -2.96 -2.74%
Polaris Industries Inc
ZNH23 114-145s -0-225 -0.61%
10-Year T-Note

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Amazon Delivery Truck 1
Unusual Activity in Amazon Put Options Show They Are Bullish on AMZN Stock
Charts, tickers, traders - Charting and Analysis Tablet and Laptop 2
Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) May Offer Upside for the Daring Contrarian
Options - iStock-803420378 3
Adobe Earnings: Iron Condor Could See 43% Return On Risk
Charts, tickers, traders - Stock Chart Black and White 4
The Gold Bugs are Starting to Stir
Wall Street - Wall Street and Broad Stocks 5
Markets Today: Stocks Mixed On Negative Chinese Trade News
