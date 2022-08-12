Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,963.51
|+29.59
|+0.75%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|396.24
|+3.08
|+0.78%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,781.48
|+183.56
|+0.55%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|338.46
|+2.02
|+0.60%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,637.50
|+140.11
|+1.22%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|283.85
|+3.32
|+1.18%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|^BTCUSD
|17,210.71
|+30.04
|+0.17%
|Bitcoin - USD
|NVDA
|171.69
|+10.49
|+6.51%
|Nvidia Corp
|NXPI
|171.47
|+7.52
|+4.59%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|MRVL
|41.70
|+1.29
|+3.19%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|QCOM
|121.75
|+3.54
|+2.99%
|Qualcomm Inc
|AVGO
|531.08
|+12.58
|+2.43%
|Broadcom Ltd
|MU
|55.20
|+1.38
|+2.56%
|Micron Technology
|LRCX
|455.00
|+10.72
|+2.41%
|Lam Research Corp
|AMAT
|108.61
|+2.50
|+2.36%
|Applied Materials
|ON
|72.16
|+2.02
|+2.88%
|On Semiconductor
|MCHP
|76.82
|+1.59
|+2.11%
|Microchip Technology
|DXCM
|122.67
|+4.76
|+4.04%
|Dexcom Inc
|DDOG
|74.02
|+5.74
|+8.41%
|Datadog Inc Cl A
|MAA
|163.27
|+4.04
|+2.54%
|Mid-America Apartment Communities
|CIEN
|51.87
|+8.63
|+19.96%
|Ciena Corp
|LNC
|31.45
|-3.83
|-10.86%
|Lincoln National Corp
|AVY
|179.22
|-12.54
|-6.54%
|Avery Dennison Corp
|FANG
|132.88
|-3.68
|-2.69%
|Diamondback Energy
|VLO
|116.90
|-3.29
|-2.74%
|Valero Energy Corp
|MRO
|26.84
|-0.57
|-2.08%
|Marathon Oil Corp
|PSX
|100.90
|-2.11
|-2.05%
|Phillips 66
|APA
|42.77
|-0.89
|-2.04%
|Apa Corp
|COP
|112.60
|-2.28
|-1.98%
|Conocophillips
|DVN
|63.50
|-0.75
|-1.17%
|Devon Energy Corp
|GOOGL
|93.71
|-1.23
|-1.30%
|Alphabet Cl A
|PII
|105.17
|-2.96
|-2.74%
|Polaris Industries Inc
|ZNH23
|114-145s
|-0-225
|-0.61%
|10-Year T-Note