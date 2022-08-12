Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,950.87
|+16.95
|+0.43%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|395.54
|+2.38
|+0.61%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,655.10
|+57.18
|+0.17%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|337.60
|+1.16
|+0.34%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,591.26
|+93.87
|+0.82%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|283.35
|+2.82
|+1.01%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|DXCM
|122.32
|+4.41
|+3.74%
|Dexcom Inc
|BA
|179.79
|+3.29
|+1.86%
|Boeing Company
|LVS
|48.33
|+1.20
|+2.55%
|Las Vegas Sands
|WYNN
|86.75
|+1.79
|+2.11%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd
|MGM
|36.91
|+0.53
|+1.46%
|MGM Resorts International
|DDOG
|74.22
|+5.94
|+8.70%
|Datadog Inc Cl A
|XOM
|103.94
|+0.29
|+0.28%
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|CIEN
|51.98
|+8.74
|+20.21%
|Ciena Corp
|BABA
|94.03
|+5.70
|+6.45%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|PDD
|90.89
|+5.07
|+5.91%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|BIDU
|119.95
|+5.37
|+4.69%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|JD
|60.67
|+2.22
|+3.80%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|LNC
|31.30
|-3.98
|-11.28%
|Lincoln National Corp
|GOOGL
|94.14
|-0.80
|-0.84%
|Alphabet Cl A
|PII
|104.93
|-3.20
|-2.96%
|Polaris Industries Inc
|KMI
|17.67
|-0.37
|-2.05%
|Kinder Morgan
|ZNH23
|114-160
|-0-210
|-0.57%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|104.786
|-0.314
|-0.30%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.05567
|+0.00531
|+0.51%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|136.643
|+0.033
|+0.02%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCG23
|1,801.6
|+3.6
|+0.20%
|Gold
|SIH23
|23.265
|+0.343
|+1.50%
|Silver