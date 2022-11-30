Barchart.com
Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,080.11 +122.48 +3.09%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 407.68 +12.45 +3.15%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 34,589.77 +737.24 +2.18%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 346.15 +7.67 +2.27%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,030.06 +526.61 +4.58%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 293.36 +12.79 +4.56%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
^BTCUSD 17,158.04 +55.06 +0.32%
Bitcoin - USD
NVDA 169.23 +12.84 +8.21%
Nvidia Corp
META 118.10 +8.64 +7.89%
Meta Platforms Inc
TSLA 194.70 +13.87 +7.67%
Tesla Inc
MSFT 255.14 +14.81 +6.16%
Microsoft Corp
GOOGL 100.99 +5.80 +6.09%
Alphabet Cl A
QCOM 126.49 +8.11 +6.85%
Qualcomm Inc
AVGO 551.03 +29.64 +5.68%
Broadcom Ltd
CRM 160.25 +8.57 +5.65%
Salesforce Inc
EL 235.79 +20.85 +9.70%
Estee Lauder Companies
NFLX 305.53 +24.57 +8.75%
Netflix Inc
HPE 16.78 +1.32 +8.54%
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp
WDAY 167.90 +24.60 +17.17%
Workday Inc
BABA 87.56 +7.70 +9.64%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
BIDU 108.60 +8.96 +8.99%
Baidu Inc ADR
JD 57.18 +3.93 +7.38%
Jd.com Inc ADR
PDD 82.04 +3.61 +4.60%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
NTES 71.12 +2.34 +3.40%
Netease Inc ADR
NTAP 67.61 -4.18 -5.82%
Netapp Inc
CRL 228.57 -10.93 -4.56%
Charles River Laboratories Intl
HRL 47.00 -1.19 -2.47%
Hormel Foods Corp
CRWD 117.65 -20.35 -14.75%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
S 14.50 -0.95 -6.15%
Sentinelone Inc Cl A
ZS 133.45 -1.40 -1.04%
Zscaler Inc
ZNH23 114-000 +0-160 +0.44%
10-Year T-Note

Bull & Bear - Bull on Wall Street 1
3 Option Ideas To Consider This Wednesday
Wall Street - NY Stock Exchange -mHdATQY9fIU-unsplash 2
Markets Today: Stocks Sag Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Speech
Food, Bev & Cannabis - kevser-CHlb47sc_O8-unsplash 3
Unusual Activity in Starbuck Put Options Suggests a Stock Price Dip
Wall Street - Wall St-American Flags 4
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Move Higher As Investors Await Powell Speech
Green Energy (EV, solar, etc.) - electric car charging parking spot 5
With EVs, Investors Should Sell the Tickets, Not Just Bet on a Team
