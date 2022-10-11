Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,956.37 +207.80 +5.54%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 394.69 +20.56 +5.50%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,715.37 +1,201.43 +3.70%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 337.26 +11.92 +3.66%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,605.96 +808.41 +7.49%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 282.75 +19.43 +7.38%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
MRVL 42.65 +5.94 +16.18%
Marvell Technology Inc
NVDA 157.50 +19.74 +14.33%
Nvidia Corp
ON 72.79 +8.96 +14.04%
On Semiconductor
ASML 560.79 +71.33 +14.57%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
AMD 68.47 +8.55 +14.27%
Adv Micro Devices
LRCX 485.41 +52.67 +12.17%
Lam Research Corp
MCHP 73.92 +7.42 +11.16%
Microchip Technology
AMAT 104.79 +10.41 +11.03%
Applied Materials
TEAM 140.85 +18.56 +15.18%
Atlassian Corp
ADSK 222.96 +28.35 +14.57%
Autodesk Inc
DOCU 45.50 +5.70 +14.32%
Docusign Inc
WDAY 153.13 +18.18 +13.47%
Workday Inc
CRWD 135.76 +13.40 +10.95%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
CRM 156.30 +14.24 +10.02%
Salesforce Inc
MSFT 242.98 +18.47 +8.23%
Microsoft Corp
IVZ 18.75 +2.84 +17.85%
Invesco Plc
TROW 124.65 +17.53 +16.36%
T Rowe Price Group
BLK 759.81 +90.19 +13.47%
Blackrock Inc
BEN 25.61 +2.91 +12.82%
Franklin Resources
PHM 43.78 +5.20 +13.48%
Pultegroup
LEN 88.40 +9.87 +12.57%
Lennar Corp
DHI 83.92 +8.48 +11.24%
D.R. Horton
TOL 46.52 +4.62 +11.03%
Toll Brothers Inc
SGEN 131.06 -6.90 -5.00%
Seagen Inc
CAH 77.93 -2.24 -2.79%
Cardinal Health
MO 44.22 -0.99 -2.19%
Altria Group
CBOE 120.96 -2.30 -1.87%
CBOE Global Markets Inc
ZNZ22 112-150 -0-015 -0.04%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - shutterstock_1953091483 1
GOOGL Stock Options Have Large Unusual Activity
Consumer Products - Discount Clothing Store Racks 2
TGT Earnings: Iron Condor Could See 43% Return On Risk
Farming - Farming gregory-hayes-QFmNQXLPbZc-unsplash 3
2 Dividend Giants to Get You Thorough The Next Recession
Buy, Sell - Buy Or Sell Signal Cards 4
2 Winners, 2 Losers of the Midterm Elections
Wall Street - shutterstock_93231562 5
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Slide As Investors Await Vote Results, Inflation Data
