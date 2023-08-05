Barchart.com
Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ESM23 4,152.00 +1.75 +0.04%
S&P 500 E-Mini
NQM23 13,295.25 -22.50 -0.17%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
PACW 6.89 +1.13 +19.62%
Pacwest Bancorp
WAL 29.08 +1.92 +7.07%
Western Alliance Bancorp
ZION 25.20 +1.44 +6.06%
Zions Bancorp
TFC 29.21 +0.52 +1.81%
Truist Financial Corp
CMA 37.99 +1.55 +4.25%
Comerica Inc
KEY 9.89 +0.06 +0.61%
Keycorp
USB 30.85 +0.11 +0.36%
U.S. Bancorp
BKR 28.66 +0.44 +1.56%
Baker Hughes Company
COP 102.55 +2.18 +2.17%
Conocophillips
DVN 51.85 +1.49 +2.96%
Devon Energy Corp
FANG 135.67 +2.87 +2.16%
Diamondback Energy
XOM 110.67 +1.99 +1.83%
Exxon Mobil Corp
HAL 30.64 +0.76 +2.54%
Halliburton Company
VLO 109.44 +2.40 +2.24%
Valero Energy Corp
ZS 108.27 +18.81 +21.03%
Zscaler Inc
SIX 27.14 +4.70 +20.94%
Six Flags Entertainment Corp
SNOW 160.00 +5.83 +3.78%
Snowflake Inc Cl A
SPB 73.08 +2.71 +3.85%
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
AAL 14.51 +0.64 +4.61%
American Airlines Gp
IEP 37.98 -0.15 -0.39%
Icahn Enterprises
TSN 52.96 -7.73 -12.74%
Tyson Foods
MARA 9.69 -0.80 -7.63%
Marathon Digital Hldgs Inc
RIOT 10.58 -0.96 -8.32%
Riot Platforms Inc
MSTR 308.05 -18.67 -5.71%
Microstrategy Cl A
COIN 55.64 -2.60 -4.46%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
BTBT 2.17 -0.19 -8.05%
Bit Digital Inc
DISH 7.06 -0.06 -0.84%
Dish Network Corp
WDAY 175.04 -6.44 -3.55%
Workday Inc

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Tesla Car -7_OQMgoGzDw-unsplash 1
Is Now a Good Time to Scoop Up Shares of Tesla?
Wheat - Fields of wheat under a cloudy blue sky 2
Sunday Scaries: What I'm Watching This Week in the Grain Markets
Wheat - iStock-1270570904 3
Are the Wheat and Corn Markets Bottoming?
People and teaching - Business Section of Newspaper -E7RLgUjjazc-unsplash 4
Build Up Your Portfolio’s Defense With These 3 Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrats!
Wall Street - Tall Buildings in New York City -J4M9FKPEaUA-unsplash 5
Markets Today: Stock Index Futures Lower on Bank Jitters and ECB Rate Hike
