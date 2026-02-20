Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Palantir (PLTR) shares have been in a sharp downtrend since the start of 2026 as sentiment shifted from enthusiasm about artificial intelligence (AI) software vendors to skepticism about their valuations and competitive positioning. 

Despite losing some 25% since early January, Palantir is still trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of nearly 127x, which makes it notably more expensive to own than industry peers. 

Still, senior Mizuho analyst Greg Moskowitz recommends buying Palantir stock at current levels, saying it could climb all the way back to near its all-time high as the year unfolds.   

www.barchart.com

What To Expect From Palantir Stock Through the Remainder of 2026

In a research note earlier this week, Moskowitz upgraded PLTR stock to “Outperform” and announced a $195 price target, which signals potential upside of a whopping 44% from here. 

The Mizuho analyst cited strong artificial intelligence demand trends and impressive acceleration in the company’s commercial business for his constructive view. 

According to him, the Denver-headquartered firm is delivering “total revenue growth, acceleration, and margin expansion at scale that’s unlike anything else in software.” This positions it uniquely among enterprise software vendors in 2026, he concluded. 

Technicals Also Warrant Buying PLTR Shares at Current Levels

Palantir shares are worth owning because their relative strength index (14-day) has crashed to about 37, indicating bearish momentum is now approaching exhaustion. 

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq-listed firm continues to beat expectations and guide higher, which positions it strongly to resume its upward trajectory once sentiment improves.

Note that Palantir has a history of closing both February and March in green, a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive to own in the near term. 

Palantir Remains a Buy-Rated Stock Among Wall Street Analysts

Other Wall Street firms do also agree with Mizuho’s view that Palantir’s selloff has gone a bit too far. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on PLTR shares sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean target of about $200, indicating potential upside of roughly 50% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PLTR 133.48 -1.41 -1.05%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Fears, Economic Data and Walmart Earnings on Tap
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Is It Too Early To Freak Out About Nvidia Earnings? No, And Here’s Why.
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 5
The Shocking, Futuristic Reason Why Elon Musk Is Stopping Production of 2 Tesla Models
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot