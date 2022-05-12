Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,991.37 -80.33 -1.97%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 399.44 -7.47 -1.84%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,923.87 -506.01 -1.47%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 340.14 -4.60 -1.33%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,752.01 -242.25 -2.02%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 286.93 -5.62 -1.92%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
^BTCUSD 16,946.45 -64.35 -0.38%
Bitcoin - USD
ZION 47.86 -4.39 -8.40%
Zions Bancorp
SBNY 126.23 -9.77 -7.18%
Signature Bank
PNC 153.60 -10.63 -6.47%
PNC Bank
CMA 66.21 -3.91 -5.58%
Comerica Inc
FITB 32.86 -2.39 -6.78%
Fifth Third Bancorp
SIVB 210.28 -14.64 -6.51%
Svb Financial Group
TFC 42.58 -2.48 -5.50%
Truist Financial Corp
USB 44.03 -1.61 -3.53%
U.S. Bancorp
CFG 39.48 -2.22 -5.32%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
VFC 29.57 -3.65 -10.99%
V.F. Corp
TSLA 181.47 -13.39 -6.87%
Tesla Inc
KR 46.15 -1.42 -2.99%
Kroger Company
UAL 44.88 +0.99 +2.26%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
DAL 35.83 +0.12 +0.34%
Delta Air Lines Inc
AAL 14.08 +0.11 +0.79%
American Airlines Gp
LMT 490.72 -5.51 -1.11%
Lockheed Martin Corp
MGM 37.69 +0.61 +1.65%
MGM Resorts International
ATVI 76.16 +0.40 +0.53%
Activision Blizzard
ZNH23 113-285 -0-245 -0.67%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 105.271 +0.726 +0.69%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.04942 -0.00466 -0.44%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 136.608 +2.339 +1.74%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,780.8 -28.8 -1.59%
Gold
SIH23 22.420 -0.830 -3.57%
Silver

Most Popular News

Consumer Products - thomas-kelley-5YtjgRNTli4-unsplash 1
Disney Put Options Signal Major Upside for Value Investors
Options - iStock-803420378 2
3 Retail Stocks: 2 Have Call Options Worth Buying 
Corn - iStock-180198107 3
Sunday Scaries: What I'm Watching in the Grain Markets This Week
People and teaching - Business Section of Newspaper -E7RLgUjjazc-unsplash 4
PPI, PMI and other Key Themes To Watch This Week
Food, Bev & Cannabis - paolo-bendandi-2kLHSCnMQZ8-unsplash 5
Friday's Last Call, Lots of Markets to Talk About
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' : 'America/Chicago' ]] CT
Reserve Your Spot