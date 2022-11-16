Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,958.79 -32.94 -0.83%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 395.45 -3.04 -0.76%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,553.83 -39.09 -0.12%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 336.07 -0.14 -0.04%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,699.09 -172.06 -1.45%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 285.44 -3.95 -1.36%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
AAP 156.24 -27.70 -15.06%
Advance Auto Parts Inc
TGT 155.47 -23.51 -13.14%
Target Corp
BBY 69.12 -6.48 -8.57%
Best Buy Company
M 19.71 -1.73 -8.07%
Macy's Inc
ROST 96.50 -1.30 -1.33%
Ross Stores Inc
DLTR 166.30 -2.54 -1.50%
Dollar Tree Inc
CCL 9.63 -1.53 -13.71%
Carnival Corp
NCLH 17.59 -0.71 -3.88%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
RCL 60.14 -0.54 -0.89%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
ALGN 201.39 -11.53 -5.42%
Align Technology
AMD 72.70 -3.67 -4.81%
Adv Micro Devices
TJX 79.02 +3.90 +5.19%
TJX Companies
CPB 50.71 +1.90 +3.89%
Campbell Soup Company
HSY 223.15 +5.84 +2.69%
Hershey Foods Corp
GIS 79.06 +1.62 +2.09%
General Mills
SJM 143.63 +3.15 +2.24%
J.M. Smucker Company
KHC 37.69 +0.65 +1.75%
Kraft Heinz Company
K 70.38 +1.03 +1.49%
Kellogg Company
CAG 35.04 +0.66 +1.92%
Conagra Brands Inc
HRL 47.99 +0.85 +1.80%
Hormel Foods Corp
LOW 215.13 +6.29 +3.01%
Lowe's Companies
DFS 106.12 +2.49 +2.40%
Discover Financial Services
ZNZ22 113-065s +0-205 +0.57%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Wall Street - NYSE Full View 1
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Climb Ahead of Key U.S. PPI Data
Charts, tickers, traders - shutterstock_1033516756 2
Option Volatility And Earnings Report For November 15 - 18
Crypto - Bitcoin Blockchain Background with Hand 3
Unusual Options Activity Highlights the Damage Done to the Blockchain (AMD, NVDA)
Food, Bev & Cannabis - fikri-rasyid-ezeC8-clZSs-unsplash 4
Walmart Is Up on Higher Earnings Outlook Creating Options Opportunities
Oil - iStock-1342092330 5
Crude Oil is Losing Its Viscosity as Traders Slip Away From the Asset
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' : 'America/Chicago' ]] CT
Reserve Your Spot