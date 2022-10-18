Barchart.com
Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,722.89 +44.94 +1.22%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 370.53 +3.71 +1.01%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 30,482.52 +296.70 +0.98%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 304.89 +2.83 +0.94%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,182.14 +119.61 +1.08%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 271.56 +2.21 +0.82%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
OKTA 54.01 +1.98 +3.81%
Okta Inc Cl A
SPLK 76.27 +2.23 +3.01%
Splunk Inc
PANW 163.22 +4.68 +2.95%
Palo Alto Networks Inc
FTNT 51.43 +0.97 +1.92%
Fortinet Inc
AMZN 116.40 +2.61 +2.29%
Amazon.com Inc
INTU 406.27 +2.53 +0.63%
Intuit Inc
ILMN 209.80 +2.69 +1.30%
Illumina Inc
ALGN 210.06 -1.38 -0.65%
Align Technology
CCL 8.03 +0.76 +10.45%
Carnival Corp
NCLH 14.25 +1.07 +8.12%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
RCL 48.21 +3.10 +6.87%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
TGT 156.40 +7.15 +4.79%
Target Corp
GS 314.87 +8.16 +2.66%
Goldman Sachs Group
CRM 153.78 +6.60 +4.48%
Salesforce Inc
CL 72.83 +0.69 +0.96%
Colgate-Palmolive Company
MRNA 132.72 -6.53 -4.69%
Moderna Inc
CONN 6.90 -1.21 -14.92%
Conn's Inc
ZNZ22 110-260 +0-035 +0.10%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 112.118 +0.079 +0.07%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 0.98518 +0.00112 +0.11%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 149.169 +0.137 +0.09%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCZ22 1,655.5 -8.5 -0.51%
Gold
SIZ22 18.600 -0.119 -0.64%
Silver

Most Popular News

Options - shutterstock_446111839 1
Option Volatility And Earnings Report For October 17 - 21
Coal - Coal Burning with Embers 2
Coal Prices as a Winter of Discontent Descends on Europe
Real Estate, Housing - iStock-1319269543 3
Tracking the Economy with Lumber Futures
Wall Street - NYSE Stock Market American Flag 4
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Move Higher as Investors Brace for Earnings
Bull & Bear - Bull on Wall Street 5
Markets Today: Stocks Gain on Strong Bank Earnings and Lower Bond Yields
