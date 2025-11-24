Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Stocks Supported by Strength in Tech and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Fearless Girl statue New York by Vivalapenler via iStock
Fearless Girl statue New York by Vivalapenler via iStock
Plus500 Futures: Trade agricultural commodities, energy, metals & more. Bonus up to $200!

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up by +0.61%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is up by +0.18%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up by +1.51%.  December E-mini S&P futures (ESZ25) are up +0.61%, and December E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQZ25) are up +1.44%.

US stock indexes are pushing higher today on strength in technology stocks and rising expectations for a December Fed interest rate cut.  Semiconductor and AI-infrastructure stocks are adding to last Friday’s rebound after the sectors retreated on concerns over lofty valuations and whether heavy investment in artificial intelligence will boost profitability. 

T-note yields are moving lower today, providing support to stocks, after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he's advocating for a December rate cut by the Fed due to concerns about the labor market, and then taking a meeting-by-meeting approach starting in January.  The 10-year T-note yield is down -1 bp to 4.05%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) canceled its October consumer price report last Friday and said the November report will be released on December 18.  Last Wednesday, the BLS said it would not publish an October employment report and noted that it will incorporate those payroll figures into the November report, set to be published on December 16. 

The markets will look to this week’s economic news for direction. On Tuesday, Sep retail sales are expected to climb +0.4% m/m and +0.3% m/m ex-autos.  Also, Sep PPI is expected to remain unchanged from Aug at +2.6% y/y, and Sep core PPI is expected to ease to +2.7% y/y from +2.8% y/y in Aug.  In addition, The Conference Board’s Nov consumer confidence index is expected to fall by 1.2 points to 93.4.  Finally, on Tuesday, Oct pending home sales are expected to climb +0.1% m/m.  Wednesday brings weekly initial unemployment claims (expected +6,000 to 226,000), Sep capital goods new orders nondefense ex-aircraft and parts (expected +0.3% m/m), the Nov MNI Chicago PMI (expected +0.2 to 44.0), and the Fed Beige Book. 

The markets are discounting a 70% chance of another -25 bp rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on December 9-10.

Q3 corporate earnings season is drawing to a close as 466 of the 500 S&P companies have released results.  According to Bloomberg Intelligence, 83% of reporting S&P 500 companies exceeded forecasts, on course for the best quarter since 2021.  Q3 earnings rose +14.6%, more than doubling expectations of +7.2% y/y. 

Overseas stock markets are higher today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is up +0.23%.  China’s Shanghai Composite recovered from a 6-week low and closed up +0.05%.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 did not trade as Japanese markets closed for the Labor Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Interest Rates

December 10-year T-notes (ZNZ5) today are up by +2 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is down -2.1 bp to 4.042%.  T-notes are slightly higher today after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he's advocating for a December rate cut by the Fed due to concerns about the labor market, which boosted the chances of a Fed rate cut at the December 9-10 FOMC meeting to 70% from 30% last Thursday.  Today's strength in stocks has curbed safe-haven demand for T-notes.  Supply pressures are also limiting gains in T-notes as the Treasury will auction $211 billion in T-notes and floating-rate notes this week, beginning with today’s $69 billion auction of 2-year T-notes.  

European government bond yields are moving lower today.  The 10-year German bund yield is down -0.7 bp to 2.696%. The 10-year UK gilt yield is down -1.4 bp to 4.532%.

The German Nov IFO business climate unexpectedly fell -0.4 to 88.1, weaker than expectations of an increase to 88.5.

Swaps are discounting a 2% chance for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its next policy meeting on December 18.

US Stock Movers

Chip makers and AI-infrastructure stocks are moving higher today, providing support to the broader market.  Broadcom (AVGO) is up more than +6% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100, and Western Digital (WDC) is up more than +6%.  Also, Micron Technology (MU) is up more than +5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Marvel Technology (MRVL), and Lam Research (LRCX) are up more than +3%.  In addition, KLA Corp (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT), Intel (INTC), and ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) are up more than +2%. 

Healthcare insurers and providers are moving higher today after Politico reported the Trump administration is preparing a two-year health insurance premium tax credit extension.  Centene (CNC) is up more than +7% to lead gainers in the S&P 500.  Also, Elevance Health (ELV) is up more than +4% and Molina Healthcare (MOH) is up more than +3%.  In addition, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is up +0.60%. 

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) is up more than +18% after Nephron Research LLC upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $145. 

Lumentum (LITE) is up more than +9% after Needham & Co. raised its price target on the stock to $290 from $235.  

Carvana (CVNA) is up more than +5% after Wedbush Securities upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral with a price target of $400.

Merck & Co. (MRK) is up more than +3% to lead gainers in the Dow Jones Industrials after Wells Fargo Securities upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight with a price target of $125.  

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is up more than +3% after peer developer, Bayer AG, said an experimental stroke-prevention drug showed positive results in a late-stage study. 

Biogen (BIIB) is up more than +2% after rival Novo Nordisk said the pill version of its Ozempic failed to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in two late-stage studies. 

Frontline Plc (FRO) is down more than -5% after Clarksons Securities downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. 

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) is down more than -5% after TD Cowen downgraded the stock to hold from buy.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) is down more than -2% after US Foods said it is no longer pursuing a merger with the company. 

Earnings Reports(11/24/2025)

Agilent Technologies Inc (A), Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM), Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), Woodward Inc (WWD), Zoom Communications Inc (ZM).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PCT 8.06 -0.23 -2.77%
Purecycle Technologies Inc
AMAT 231.75 +7.74 +3.46%
Applied Materials
FRO 24.63 -1.27 -4.90%
Frontline Plc
AVGO 373.12 +32.92 +9.68%
Broadcom Ltd
MRK 102.02 +4.26 +4.36%
Merck & Company
$IUXX 24,742.76 +503.19 +2.08%
Nasdaq 100 Index
LITE 290.12 +34.53 +13.51%
Lumentum Holdings
ELV 331.20 +9.47 +2.94%
Elevance Health Inc
UNH 321.95 +1.98 +0.62%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
ZNZ25 113-060 -0-020 -0.06%
10-Year T-Note
ESZ25 6,709.75 +89.50 +1.35%
S&P 500 E-Mini
WDC 151.77 +12.58 +9.04%
Western Digital Corp
AMD 212.88 +9.10 +4.47%
Adv Micro Devices
LRCX 151.08 +8.43 +5.91%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 46,585.67 +340.26 +0.74%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
SPY 668.22 +9.19 +1.39%
S&P 500 SPDR
DIA 465.51 +2.94 +0.64%
Dow Industrials SPDR
KLAC 1,140.33 +43.21 +3.94%
K L A-Tencor Corp
INSP 115.66 +25.79 +28.70%
Inspire Medical Systems Inc
$SPX 6,687.10 +84.11 +1.27%
S&P 500 Index
MOH 149.25 +7.69 +5.43%
Molina Healthcare Inc
MU 223.57 +16.20 +7.81%
Micron Technology
NQZ25 24,839.25 +533.75 +2.20%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
BMY 48.42 +2.17 +4.69%
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
QQQ 603.57 +13.50 +2.29%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
INTC 35.94 +1.44 +4.17%
Intel Corp
PFGC 96.57 -0.08 -0.08%
Performance Food Group Company
CNC 39.53 +3.03 +8.30%
Centene Corp
CVNA 334.22 +24.34 +7.85%
Carvana Company Cl A
ARM 135.09 +3.52 +2.68%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
MRVL 81.46 +4.01 +5.18%
Marvell Technology Inc
BIIB 181.08 +5.78 +3.30%
Biogen Inc

Most Popular News

Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Nuclear Renaissance. Here Are the 3 Top-Rated Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now.
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 5
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot