Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stocks Pressured by AI Concerns and Geopolitical Risks

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -0.26%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.28%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -0.34%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) are down -0.26%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) are down -0.33%.

Stock indexes are under pressure today, led by losses in chipmakers and AI-infrastructure stocks, amid renewed caution over the outlook for artificial intelligence.  Concerns remain that AI could disrupt entire sectors of the economy and that the huge investments into the technology may not pay off.  Stocks also face some negative carryover from Wednesday, when the minutes of the Jan 27-28 FOMC meeting stated that “several” policymakers suggested the Fed may need to raise interest rates if inflation stays above its goal. 

Geopolitical risks are also weighing on stocks today.  WTI crude oil (CLH26) is up more than +2% at a 3-week high on comments from the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, who said the US military buildup in the Middle East means Iran’s window to reach a diplomatic agreement over its nuclear activities is at risk of closing.

Today’s US economic news was mixed for stocks.  On the positive side, weekly jobless claims fell to a 5-week low, and the Feb Philadelphia business outlook survey unexpectedly rose to a 5-month high.  Conversely, the Dec trade deficit widened more than expected to a 5-month high, and Jan pending home sales unexpectedly declined.

US weekly initial unemployment claims fell -23,000 to a 5-week low of 206,000, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of 225,000.

The US Feb Philadelphia business outlook survey unexpectedly rose +3.7 to a 5-month high of 16.3, stronger than expectations of a decline to 7.5.

The US Dec trade deficit was -$70.3 billion, wider than expectations of -$55.5 billion and the biggest deficit in 5 months.

US Jan pending home sales unexpectedly fell -0.8% m/m, weaker than expectations of a +2.0% m/m increase.

The market’s focus is on corporate earnings results and economic news. On Friday, Q4 GDP is expected to expand by +3.0% (q/q annualized), and the Q4 core price index is expected to climb by +2.6%.  Also, Dec personal spending is expected to rise by +0.4% m/m and Dec personal income is expected to be up +0.3% m/m.  In addition, the Dec core PCE price index (the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge) is expected to be up +0.3% m/m and +2.9% y/y.  The Feb S&P manufacturing PMI is expected to slip by -0.1 to 52.3, and Dec new home sales will be released.  Finally, the University of Michigan Feb consumer sentiment index is expected to be revised slightly lower to 57.2 from 57.3.

Q4 earnings season is nearing its end, with more than three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings results.  Earnings have been a positive factor for stocks, with 75% of the 394 S&P 500 companies that have reported beating expectations.  According to Bloomberg Intelligence, S&P earnings growth is expected to climb by +8.4% in Q4, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.  Excluding the Magnificent Seven megacap technology stocks, Q4 earnings are expected to increase by +4.6%.

The markets are discounting a 6% chance for a -25 bp rate cut at the next policy meeting on March 17-18.

Overseas stock markets are mixed today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is down -0.91%.  China’s Shanghai Composite is closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 closed up +0.57%.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) today are down by -3 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is up +0.6 bp to 4.088%.  T-notes are sliding today on better-than-expected US economic news that showed weekly jobless claims fell to a 5-week low, and the Feb Philadelphia business outlook survey unexpectedly rose to a 5-month high.  T-notes also have negative carryover from Wednesday’s hawkish minutes of the Jan 27-28 FOMC meeting, where “several” policymakers suggested the Fed may need to raise interest rates if inflation stays above their goal.  In addition, today’s jump in WTI crude oil by more than +2% to a 3-week high is lifting inflation expectations, a bearish factor for T-notes. 

European government bond yields are moving higher today.  The 10-year German bund yield is up +0.9 bp to 2.748%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield is up +0.2 bp to 4.376%.

The Eurozone Feb consumer confidence index rose +0.2 to -12.2, weaker than expectations of -12.0.

Swaps are discounting a 2% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its next policy meeting on March 19.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers and AI-infrastructure stocks are under pressure today, dragging the broader market lower.  Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) and Microchip Technology (MCHP) are down more than -3%, and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), Western Digital (WDC), Lam Research (LRCX), ARM Holdings Plc (ARM), and Texas Instruments (TXN) are down more than -2%.  Also, Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC), ASML Holding NV (ASML), and KLA Corp (KLAC) are down more than -1%.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) is down more than -21% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after forecasting a full-year revenue growth rate on an organic constant currency basis of 3% to 6%, weaker than the consensus of 6.3%.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) is down more than -20% after forecasting full-year adjusted Ebitda of $800 million to $1.00 billion, weaker than the consensus of $1.07 billion. 

Pool Corp (POOL) is down more than -13% after reporting Q4 adjusted RPS of 84 cents, below the consensus of 98 cents, and forecasting full-year EPS of $10.85 to $11.15.  weaker than the consensus of $11.61. 

Wayfair (W) is down more than -9% after reporting Q4 active customers of 21 million, below the consensus of 21.4 million. 

Booking Holdings (BKNG) is down more than -7% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100 after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $48.80, below the consensus of $48.86.

Carvana (CVNA) is down more than -6% after reporting Q4 adjusted Ebitda of $511 million, weaker than the consensus of $535.7 million. 

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) is down more than -5% after reporting Q4 net sales of $2.66 billion, below the consensus of $2.70 billion. 

Omnicom Group (OMC) is up more than +13% to lead gainers in the S&P 50 after reporting Q4 revenue of $5.50 billion, well above the consensus of $4.52 billion.

Deere & Co (DE) is up more than +11% after raising its full-year net income forecast to $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion from a previous forecast of $4.00 billion to $4.75 billion.

Etsy (ETSY) is up more than +9% after selling its Depop business to eBay for about $1.2 billion.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is up more than +7% after reporting Q4 net sales of $5.11 billion, better than the consensus of $5.01 billion.

CF Industries Holdings (CF) is up more than +5% after reporting Q4 net sales of $1.87 billion, above the consensus of $1.76 billion.

DoorDash (DASH) is up more than +4% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100 after forecasting Q1 Marketplace gross order value of $31 billion to $31.8 billion, above the consensus of $30.75 billion. 

Quanta Services (PWR) is up more than +3% after reporting Q4 revenue of $7.84 billion, better than the consensus of $7.40 billion, and forecasting full-year revenue of $33.25 billion to $33.75 billion, well above the consensus of $31.32 billion.  

Earnings Reports(2/19/2026)

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM), Alliant Energy Corp (LNT), CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP), Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX), Consolidated Edison Inc (ED), Copart Inc (CPRT), Deere & Co (DE), EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM), Evergy Inc (EVRG), Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR), Insmed Inc (INSM), Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV), Newmont Corp (NEM), Pool Corp (POOL), Quanta Services Inc (PWR), Southern Co/The (SO), Targa Resources Corp (TRGP), Walmart Inc (WMT).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DE 671.80 +78.53 +13.24%
Deere & Company
TAP 47.72 -3.10 -6.10%
Molson Coors Brewing Company
TXN 219.15 -4.17 -1.87%
Texas Instruments
$IUXX 24,825.27 -73.60 -0.30%
Nasdaq 100 Index
DASH 179.22 +5.84 +3.37%
Doordash Inc Cl A
ASML 1,449.05 -19.67 -1.34%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
ZNH26 112-295 -0-010 -0.03%
10-Year T-Note
OXY 51.18 +4.07 +8.64%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
ESH26 6,871.50 -22.75 -0.33%
S&P 500 E-Mini
QCOM 140.51 -2.73 -1.91%
Qualcomm Inc
STX 405.91 -18.23 -4.30%
Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
WDC 284.49 -12.07 -4.07%
Western Digital Corp
W 81.75 -9.73 -10.64%
Wayfair Inc
LRCX 234.28 -5.81 -2.42%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 49,405.53 -257.13 -0.52%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
SPY 683.76 -2.53 -0.37%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
DIA 494.19 -2.81 -0.57%
Dow Industrials SPDR
BKNG 3,927.56 -342.43 -8.02%
Booking Holdings Inc
KLAC 1,461.17 -19.13 -1.29%
K L A-Tencor Corp
CF 99.43 +3.61 +3.77%
Cf Industries Holdings
OMC 79.70 +9.54 +13.60%
Omnicom Group Inc
$SPX 6,862.14 -19.17 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
NXPI 231.60 -5.73 -2.41%
Nxp Semiconductors
PWR 539.33 +20.02 +3.86%
Quanta Services
NQH26 24,860.25 -95.75 -0.38%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
QQQ 603.19 -2.60 -0.43%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
CLJ26 66.54 +1.49 +2.29%
Crude Oil WTI
CAR 94.96 -28.34 -22.98%
Avis Budget Group
ETSY 49.09 +5.04 +11.44%
Etsy Inc
INTC 44.60 -0.86 -1.89%
Intel Corp
EPAM 131.00 -36.69 -21.88%
Epam Systems Inc
POOL 227.01 -28.32 -11.09%
Pool Corp
CVNA 319.35 -42.18 -11.67%
Carvana Company Cl A
MCHP 76.39 -2.72 -3.44%
Microchip Technology
ARM 124.78 -2.46 -1.93%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Has Palantir Bottomed? Probably, Based on Huge, Unusual Put Options Activity in PLTR
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Climb as AI Jitters Ease, FOMC Minutes and U.S. Economic Data in Focus
A man looking at a warped stock market chart by AciiiDsgn via Shutterstock 4
Forget the Endless AI Stock Debate: This Outperforming Sector is the One to Watch Now
Bitcoin concept by Summit Art Creations via Shutterstock 5
Should You Bet on a Short Squeeze In This 1 Highly Shorted Bitcoin Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot