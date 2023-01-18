Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,928.86
|-62.11
|-1.56%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|391.49
|-6.28
|-1.58%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,296.96
|-613.89
|-1.81%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|332.97
|-6.19
|-1.83%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,410.29
|-146.90
|-1.27%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|277.88
|-3.66
|-1.30%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|KHC
|39.66
|-2.67
|-6.31%
|Kraft Heinz Company
|MKC
|77.17
|-3.93
|-4.85%
|Mccormick & Company
|HRL
|44.46
|-1.89
|-4.08%
|Hormel Foods Corp
|HSY
|216.77
|-9.39
|-4.15%
|Hershey Foods Corp
|CAG
|38.45
|-1.58
|-3.95%
|Conagra Brands Inc
|GIS
|78.41
|-3.45
|-4.21%
|General Mills
|CPB
|52.58
|-2.08
|-3.81%
|Campbell Soup Company
|MDLZ
|64.57
|-2.45
|-3.66%
|Mondelez Intl Inc
|SJM
|150.18
|-5.29
|-3.40%
|J.M. Smucker Company
|STZ
|219.60
|-4.18
|-1.87%
|Constellation Brands Inc
|PNC
|152.07
|-9.78
|-6.04%
|PNC Bank
|WBD
|12.59
|-0.64
|-4.84%
|Discovery Inc Series A
|IBM
|140.41
|-4.78
|-3.29%
|International Business Machines
|SCHW
|81.38
|-2.11
|-2.53%
|The Charles Schwab Corp
|JBHT
|185.02
|+8.73
|+4.95%
|J B Hunt Transport
|CHRW
|93.23
|+0.55
|+0.59%
|C.H. Robinson Ww
|ODFL
|315.66
|+1.08
|+0.34%
|Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
|MRNA
|197.02
|+6.33
|+3.32%
|Moderna Inc
|STX
|58.71
|+1.73
|+3.04%
|Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
|PLD
|122.65
|+1.23
|+1.01%
|Prologis Inc
|ZNH23
|115-280
|-0-010
|-0.03%
|10-Year T-Note