Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get trading ideas, historical data, advanced options screeners, more. FREE 30 Day Trial
No Matching Results
or
- Market PulseBarchart Trade PicksPerformance LeadersBefore & After Markets
- Advanced GroupingsStraddle and StrangleButterfly StrategiesCondor StrategiesHorizontal StrategiesOptionable Stocks
- Before & After MarketsMost Active
- Market PulseCommodity GroupingsFutures Trading GuideCommitment of TradersResourcesEuropean FuturesEuropean GroupingsEuropean Trading Guide
- Trading SignalsCommitment of TradersCrypto Groupings
- Investing IdeasInsider TradingToday's PicksMy ScreenersWorld Markets
- Commodity NewsFinancial NewsPress Releases
-
- Barchart WebinarsBarchart LiveResourcesBarchart Resources
Stocks Menu
Stocks
-
Market Pulse
-
-
Barchart Trade Picks
-
Performance Leaders
-
Before & After Markets
-
Most Active
-
Indices
-
Trading Signals
-
Sectors
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|SPY
|395.52
|+4.94
|+1.26%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,973.01
|+268.91
|+0.80%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|339.76
|+2.53
|+0.75%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,402.52
|+196.74
|+1.76%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|277.55
|+4.72
|+1.73%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|AMZN
|95.09
|+5.22
|+5.81%
|Amazon.com Inc
|GOOGL
|91.52
|+3.10
|+3.51%
|Alphabet Cl A
|MRVL
|38.42
|+1.41
|+3.81%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|DDOG
|69.03
|+2.26
|+3.38%
|Datadog Inc Cl A
|MSFT
|235.77
|+6.92
|+3.02%
|Microsoft Corp
|AAPL
|133.49
|+2.76
|+2.11%
|Apple Inc
|GEHC
|64.99
|+4.99
|+8.32%
|Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc
|BIO
|461.17
|+28.25
|+6.53%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories
|CRL
|246.94
|+12.81
|+5.47%
|Charles River Laboratories Intl
|TMO
|582.56
|+14.53
|+2.56%
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|DHR
|273.81
|+6.92
|+2.59%
|Danaher Corp
|LH
|254.22
|+8.93
|+3.64%
|Laboratory Corp of America Holdings
|ILMN
|204.05
|+9.60
|+4.94%
|Illumina Inc
|TEAM
|141.78
|+9.62
|+7.28%
|Atlassian Corp
|EXR
|153.82
|+7.34
|+5.01%
|Extra Space Storage Inc
|EXPE
|99.24
|+4.60
|+4.86%
|Expedia Group Inc
|ADSK
|199.93
|+6.50
|+3.36%
|Autodesk Inc
|TFX
|239.77
|-19.71
|-7.60%
|Teleflex Inc
|DXM
|0.10
|-0.02
|-16.67%
|Dex Media Inc
|ISRG
|259.96
|-11.40
|-4.20%
|Intuitive Surg Inc
|SYK
|258.81
|-5.00
|-1.90%
|Stryker Corp
|VZ
|41.18
|-0.77
|-1.84%
|Verizon Communications Inc
|CRM
|144.90
|-2.54
|-1.72%
|Salesforce Inc
|ZNH23
|114-160
|+0-160
|+0.44%
|10-Year T-Note