Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|SPY
|406.91
|-0.47
|-0.12%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|34,429.88
|+34.87
|+0.10%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|344.74
|+0.33
|+0.10%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,994.26
|-47.63
|-0.40%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|292.55
|-1.17
|-0.40%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|CRM
|144.56
|-2.44
|-1.66%
|Salesforce Inc
|EQT
|39.93
|-1.59
|-3.83%
|Eqt Corp
|VLO
|127.07
|-4.96
|-3.76%
|Valero Energy Corp
|NRG
|41.25
|-0.88
|-2.09%
|NRG Energy
|MPC
|118.23
|-2.00
|-1.66%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|XEL
|69.14
|-1.05
|-1.50%
|XCEL Energy Inc
|CMS
|60.52
|-0.89
|-1.45%
|Cms Energy Corp
|PSX
|106.66
|-1.38
|-1.28%
|Phillips 66
|MRO
|29.74
|-0.35
|-1.16%
|Marathon Oil Corp
|EOG
|138.97
|-1.57
|-1.12%
|Eog Resources
|LNT
|54.80
|-0.73
|-1.31%
|Alliant Energy Corp
|WEC
|96.06
|-1.23
|-1.26%
|Wisconsin Energy Corp
|ZS
|128.99
|-15.51
|-10.73%
|Zscaler Inc
|VEEV
|174.90
|-16.52
|-8.63%
|Veeva Systems Inc
|AMD
|74.98
|-2.50
|-3.23%
|Adv Micro Devices
|DASH
|55.19
|-1.93
|-3.38%
|Doordash Inc Cl A
|HRL
|47.64
|+0.05
|+0.11%
|Hormel Foods Corp
|HII
|240.68
|+9.78
|+4.24%
|Huntington Ingalls Industries
|LMT
|496.23
|+12.54
|+2.59%
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|LHX
|230.00
|+4.61
|+2.05%
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|NOC
|545.60
|+15.30
|+2.89%
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|BA
|182.87
|+7.09
|+4.03%
|Boeing Company
|PATH
|14.53
|+1.61
|+12.46%
|Uipath Inc Cl A
|ZNH23
|114-210s
|+0-015
|+0.04%
|10-Year T-Note