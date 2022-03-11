Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPY 373.40 -1.47 -0.39%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,069.94 -77.82 -0.24%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 321.63 +0.27 +0.08%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,752.19 -154.15 -1.41%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 262.91 -2.77 -1.04%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
LNC 35.68 -16.42 -31.52%
Lincoln National Corp
FIS 61.08 -18.39 -23.14%
Fidelity National Information Services
FTNT 47.10 -6.13 -11.52%
Fortinet Inc
LUMN 5.93 -1.12 -15.89%
Centurylink
CTSH 52.42 -7.84 -13.01%
Cognizant Tech Sol
QCOM 103.96 -8.54 -7.59%
Qualcomm Inc
AAPL 140.37 -4.66 -3.21%
Apple Inc
ETSY 101.50 +13.96 +15.95%
Etsy Inc
BKNG 1,872.35 +94.17 +5.30%
Booking Holdings Inc
BA 157.91 +10.50 +7.12%
Boeing Company
APD 265.13 +19.96 +8.14%
Air Products and Chemicals
EQIX 583.25 +34.00 +6.19%
Equinix Inc
ZNZ22 109-240 -0-280 -0.79%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 112.792 +1.447 +1.30%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 0.97571 -0.00553 -0.56%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 148.226 +0.347 +0.23%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCZ22 1,628.5 -21.5 -1.30%
Gold
SIZ22 19.345 -0.249 -1.27%
Silver

Most Popular News

People and teaching - Man Reading Business Section 1
3 Options Strategies For PayPal Earnings This Week
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - White Tesla with Outdoor Background 2
Luminar Technologies Call Options Skyrocket in Unusual Options Activity
Travel & Leisure - fernando-jorge-rMaWin9-9Gk-unsplash 3
Options Traders Expect High Volatility for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
Wheat - Harvested wheat that is ready for processing 4
Wheat's Wild Week, and It's Only Wednesday
Wall Street - Wall Street Sign NYSE 5
Markets Today: Stocks Retreat Ahead of FOMC Results Later Today
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' : 'America/Chicago' ]] CDT
Reserve Your Spot