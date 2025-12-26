Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Stocks See Support As Year-End Bullish Sentiment Continues

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
View 2 of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock
View 2 of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.04%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.12%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.09%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) are up +0.04%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) are up +0.11%.

The S&P 500 index today edged to a new record high.  Stocks are seeing support from year-end optimism and today’s -1.0 bp decline in the 10-year T-note yield.  Stocks also have support from confidence about the US economic outlook after Tuesday’s news that US Q3 real GDP rose by +4.3% (q/q annualized), much stronger than market expectations of +3.3%. 

Gold, silver, and platinum reached new all-time highs today on dollar weakness and geopolitical concerns, with the US striking targets in Nigeria and with ongoing Venezuelan tensions.  The dollar index is trading slightly lower today.

The US on Thursday launched strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria in a security and intelligence collaboration with the Nigerian government to combat rising terrorist attacks in the country.  Nigeria is an OPEC member.  Mr. Trump previously warned that the US would strike ISIS in Nigeria if the group did not stop killing Christians.

The US Coast Guard forced the sanctioned oil tanker Bella 1 to turn away from Venezuela and head out into the Atlantic Ocean, according to a Bloomberg report.  US forces have been shadowing the vessel for several days as part of President Trump’s blockade on sanctioned oil tankers connected with Venezuela.  US forces wanted to board Bella 1 near Barbados on Sunday, but the vessel instead moved back out into the Atlantic Ocean.

There may be some progress on a Ukraine-Russia peace deal as Ukrainian President Zelensky said he expects to meet with President Trump on Sunday in Florida.  Mr. Zelensky recently said Ukraine might be willing to accept a peace deal involving a demilitarized zone in its eastern region in return for security guarantees from the US and Europe.

Seasonal factors are bullish for stocks.  According to data from Citadel Securities, since 1928, the S&P 500 has risen 75% of the time in the last two weeks of December, climbing 1.3% on average.

The markets are discounting the odds at 18% for a -25 bp rate cut at the FOMC’s next meeting on Jan 27-28.

Overseas stock markets are higher.  The Euro Stoxx 50 today was closed on Friday as part of the Christmas holidays.  China’s Shanghai Composite closed up +0.10% for the eighth consecutive daily gain.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 closed up +0.68%.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) are up +4 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is down -1.0 bp to 4.124%.  T-note prices are seeing some support from today’s -1.6% decline in crude oil prices and the -0.3 bp decline in the 10-year breakeven inflation expectations rate to 2.237%.

European government bond markets are closed as part of the Christmas holidays.

Swaps are discounting a 4% chance of a +25 bp rate hike by the ECB at its next policy meeting on February 5.

US Stock Movers

The Magnificent Seven stocks today are mixed.  Nvidia (NVDA) is up +1.4% and Apple (AAPL)is up +0.3%, but Tesla (TSLA)is down -1.6%, and the other Magnificent Seven are trading mildly lower. 

Nvidia (NVDA) is up +1.4% after news of a licensing deal with AI startup Groq as a means to put Groq’s AI inference and low-latency chip technology into Nvidia’s product lineup.

Chip stocks are trading mostly higher, with leadership from Nvidia.  Lam Research (LRCX) and Asml (ASML)are up more than +0.6%. However, GlobalFoundries (GFS) is down more than -1.0%.

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are trading lower, with Bitcoin (^BTCUSD) today down -0.8%.  Mara Holdings (MARA)is down more than -4%, Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY) is down more than -3%, and Riot Platforms (RIOT) is down more than -2%.  Coinbase Global (COIN) is down -1.5%.

Energy companies are trading mostly lower due to today’s -1.6% decline in Feb WTI crude oil futures.  Devon Energy (DVN) is down more than -1%, and Diamondback Energy (FANG) is down about -1%. 

Mining companies are seeing support today, with gold, silver, and platinum posting record highs, and copper trading higher. Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is up more than +3%, Coeur Mining (CDE) is up more than +2%, and Newmont (NEM) is up more than +1%.

Target (TGT) is up by more than 1% after the Financial Times reported that activist investor Toms Capital Investment Management has built up a stake in the retailer.

Earnings Reports(12/26/2025)

None.


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TGT 98.20 +1.67 +1.73%
Target Corp
AAPL 274.60 +0.79 +0.29%
Apple Inc
CDE 19.14 +0.42 +2.24%
Coeur Mining Inc
GLXY 23.51 -0.92 -3.77%
Galaxy Digital Holdings
$IUXX 25,667.84 +11.69 +0.05%
Nasdaq 100 Index
COIN 236.60 -3.13 -1.31%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
ASML 1,072.81 +7.29 +0.68%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
ZNH26 112-160 -0-005 -0.01%
10-Year T-Note
TSLA 478.54 -6.86 -1.41%
Tesla Inc
ESH26 6,978.50 -4.00 -0.06%
S&P 500 E-Mini
FANG 145.40 -1.51 -1.03%
Diamondback Energy
LRCX 178.60 +1.27 +0.72%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 48,667.70 -63.46 -0.13%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
^BTCUSD 87,261.51 -609.08 -0.69%
Bitcoin - USD
SPY 690.16 -0.22 -0.03%
S&P 500 SPDR
DIA 486.44 -0.57 -0.12%
Dow Industrials SPDR
MARA 9.62 -0.32 -3.22%
Mara Holdings Inc
NVDA 191.15 +2.54 +1.35%
Nvidia Corp
$SPX 6,931.67 -0.38 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index
NQH26 25,879.50 -1.00 unch
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
QQQ 624.37 +0.44 +0.07%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NEM 105.94 +1.21 +1.16%
Newmont Mining Corp
RIOT 13.68 -0.24 -1.72%
Riot Platforms Inc
FCX 53.48 +1.56 +3.00%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
DVN 35.64 -0.56 -1.55%
Devon Energy Corp

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Stock Tumbles, But Investors are Piling into Its Call Options - Time to Buy SMCI?
A concept image showing a scale and a clock by Freebird7977 via Shutterstock 2
As the FDA Approves a Wegovy Pill, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Novo Nordisk Stock?
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Muted in Thin Pre-Christmas Trade, U.S. Jobless Claims Data on Tap
Solana coin by alfernec via Shutterstock 4
Cathie Wood Is Betting on This 1 Little-Known Stock. Should You Buy It Too?
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 5
CEO Satya Nadella Is Doubling Down on AI at Microsoft. Does That Make MSFT Stock a Buy Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot