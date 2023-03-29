Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,027.81 +56.54 +1.42%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 401.35 +5.75 +1.45%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,717.60 +323.35 +1.00%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 327.08 +3.27 +1.01%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,846.03 +235.46 +1.87%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 312.72 +5.60 +1.82%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
MU 63.54 +4.26 +7.19%
Micron Technology
LRCX 515.75 +30.67 +6.32%
Lam Research Corp
MRVL 42.70 +2.25 +5.56%
Marvell Technology Inc
GFS 69.42 +3.17 +4.78%
Globalfoundries Inc
KLAC 385.15 +14.14 +3.81%
K L A-Tencor Corp
NXPI 179.00 +5.79 +3.34%
Nxp Semiconductors
MCHP 80.87 +3.01 +3.87%
Microchip Technology
QCOM 125.09 +3.75 +3.09%
Qualcomm Inc
NVDA 269.84 +5.74 +2.17%
Nvidia Corp
ASML 659.12 +19.41 +3.03%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
AMAT 119.85 +3.45 +2.96%
Applied Materials
FRC 14.26 +0.76 +5.63%
First Republic Bank
LNC 21.76 +0.99 +4.77%
Lincoln National Corp
CMA 44.71 +1.95 +4.56%
Comerica Inc
ZION 31.04 +1.09 +3.64%
Zions Bancorp
TFC 34.47 +1.05 +3.14%
Truist Financial Corp
INTC 31.52 +2.23 +7.61%
Intel Corp
LULU 361.04 +40.73 +12.72%
Lululemon Athletica
RIVN 14.24 +1.28 +9.88%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
CTAS 465.15 +21.52 +4.85%
Cintas Corp
PAYX 116.03 +7.05 +6.47%
Paychex Inc
CCL 9.89 +0.56 +6.00%
Carnival Corp
HIG 69.58 +2.58 +3.85%
Hartford Financial Services Group
BBWI 37.25 -0.79 -2.08%
Bath & Body Works Inc
ROST 102.47 -0.67 -0.65%
Ross Stores Inc
FL 39.98 -0.05 -0.12%
Footlocker Inc
BURL 197.64 -3.63 -1.80%
Burlington Stores Inc
URBN 26.19 -0.57 -2.13%
Urban Outfitters Inc
UNH 466.59 -5.99 -1.27%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
CI 254.03 -2.47 -0.96%
The Cigna Group
ELV 456.17 -2.36 -0.51%
Elevance Health Inc
MDT 79.07 -0.44 -0.55%
Medtronic Inc
ZNM23 114-170s -0-035 -0.10%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Metals - gold bullion rounded 1
Here’s Why Unusual Options Volume for B2Gold (BTG) May Be a Warning
Oil - Floating Oil Rig in Ocean 2
Chevron Stock Is Still Attractive to Value Investors Especially for Shorting Puts
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Netflix On TV with Remote 3
Long Call Butterfly Screener Results For March 28th
Consumer Products - travis-gergen-DUgYdLxVEPM-unsplash(1) 4
Disney Dumps Metaverse Aspirations. That Was an Easy Decision
Wall Street - NYSE Full View 5
Stock Index Futures Muted as Bond Yields Tick Higher Amid Easing Banking Fears
