Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,894.83
|-34.03
|-0.87%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|389.04
|-2.45
|-0.63%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,042.77
|-254.19
|-0.76%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|331.17
|-1.80
|-0.54%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,285.32
|-124.97
|-1.10%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|275.30
|-2.58
|-0.93%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|NTRS
|88.98
|-9.99
|-10.09%
|Northern Trust Corp
|DFS
|100.27
|-2.07
|-2.02%
|Discover Financial Services
|COF
|97.75
|-4.15
|-4.07%
|Capital One Financial Corp
|SYF
|32.07
|-1.14
|-3.43%
|Synchrony Financial
|AXP
|146.92
|-3.50
|-2.33%
|American Express Company
|NCLH
|14.53
|-1.00
|-6.44%
|Norwegian Cruise Ord
|CCL
|10.07
|-0.36
|-3.45%
|Carnival Corp
|RCL
|60.44
|-1.78
|-2.86%
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
|ALL
|122.69
|-9.74
|-7.35%
|Allstate Corp
|VFC
|28.23
|-1.83
|-6.09%
|V.F. Corp
|AA
|50.97
|-2.48
|-4.64%
|Alcoa Corp
|CMA
|69.88
|+3.94
|+5.98%
|Comerica Inc
|META
|135.77
|+2.75
|+2.07%
|Meta Platforms Inc
|TFC
|47.79
|+2.05
|+4.48%
|Truist Financial Corp
|KMI
|18.80
|+0.44
|+2.40%
|Kinder Morgan
|PM
|101.62
|+2.36
|+2.38%
|Philip Morris International Inc
|ZNH23
|115-150
|-0-140
|-0.38%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|102.218
|-0.145
|-0.14%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.08132
|+0.00188
|+0.17%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|128.596
|-0.326
|-0.25%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCG23
|1,921.5
|+14.5
|+0.76%
|Gold
|SIH23
|23.755
|+0.108
|+0.46%
|Silver
