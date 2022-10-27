Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart’s Top Stock Pick. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,807.30 -23.30 -0.61%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 379.98 -2.04 -0.53%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,033.28 +194.17 +0.61%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 320.46 +2.08 +0.65%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,191.63 -214.27 -1.88%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 272.87 -5.06 -1.82%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
CAT 212.14 +15.18 +7.71%
Caterpillar Inc
BA 139.76 +5.97 +4.46%
Boeing Company
MCD 265.11 +8.50 +3.31%
McDonald's Corp
HON 196.49 +6.22 +3.27%
Honeywell International Inc
META 97.94 -31.88 -24.56%
Meta Platforms Inc
AMZN 110.96 -4.70 -4.06%
Amazon.com Inc
AAPL 144.80 -4.55 -3.05%
Apple Inc
GOOG 92.60 -2.22 -2.34%
Alphabet Cl C
MSFT 226.75 -4.57 -1.98%
Microsoft Corp
SHOP 34.10 +5.04 +17.34%
Shopify Inc
TWTR 53.70 +0.35 +0.66%
Twitter Inc
CEG 93.04 +4.26 +4.80%
Constellation Energy Corp
ORLY 813.22 +35.76 +4.60%
O'Reilly Automotive
MRVL 40.06 +1.31 +3.38%
Marvell Technology Inc
JD 39.50 -1.54 -3.75%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BIDU 80.95 -3.24 -3.85%
Baidu Inc ADR
NTES 56.72 -2.10 -3.57%
Netease Inc ADR
BABA 65.84 -2.67 -3.90%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
ZNZ22 111-220s +0-190 +0.53%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Bull & Bear - iStock-1095305830 1
Bear Call Spread Screener Results For October 26th
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - shutterstock_1953091483 2
Large Numbers of Alphabet Call and Put Options Trade Hands After Results
Corn - american corn farmland blue sky- 3
King Corn is More Bullish Than Last Year
Wall Street - shutterstock_253136563 4
Markets Today: Stocks Mixed as Alphabet and Microsoft Earnings Disappoint
Wall Street - shutterstock_93231562 5
Pre-market Brief: Stocks Mixed As Big Tech Earnings Disappoint
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' : 'America/Chicago' ]] CDT
Reserve Your Spot