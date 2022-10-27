Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,807.30
|-23.30
|-0.61%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|379.98
|-2.04
|-0.53%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|32,033.28
|+194.17
|+0.61%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|320.46
|+2.08
|+0.65%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,191.63
|-214.27
|-1.88%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|272.87
|-5.06
|-1.82%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|CAT
|212.14
|+15.18
|+7.71%
|Caterpillar Inc
|BA
|139.76
|+5.97
|+4.46%
|Boeing Company
|MCD
|265.11
|+8.50
|+3.31%
|McDonald's Corp
|HON
|196.49
|+6.22
|+3.27%
|Honeywell International Inc
|META
|97.94
|-31.88
|-24.56%
|Meta Platforms Inc
|AMZN
|110.96
|-4.70
|-4.06%
|Amazon.com Inc
|AAPL
|144.80
|-4.55
|-3.05%
|Apple Inc
|GOOG
|92.60
|-2.22
|-2.34%
|Alphabet Cl C
|MSFT
|226.75
|-4.57
|-1.98%
|Microsoft Corp
|SHOP
|34.10
|+5.04
|+17.34%
|Shopify Inc
|TWTR
|53.70
|+0.35
|+0.66%
|Twitter Inc
|CEG
|93.04
|+4.26
|+4.80%
|Constellation Energy Corp
|ORLY
|813.22
|+35.76
|+4.60%
|O'Reilly Automotive
|MRVL
|40.06
|+1.31
|+3.38%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|JD
|39.50
|-1.54
|-3.75%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|BIDU
|80.95
|-3.24
|-3.85%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|NTES
|56.72
|-2.10
|-3.57%
|Netease Inc ADR
|BABA
|65.84
|-2.67
|-3.90%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|ZNZ22
|111-220s
|+0-190
|+0.53%
|10-Year T-Note