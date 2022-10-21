Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,727.60
|+61.82
|+1.69%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|371.43
|+6.02
|+1.65%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|30,895.17
|+561.58
|+1.85%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|308.86
|+5.55
|+1.83%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,205.66
|+158.95
|+1.44%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|272.81
|+3.70
|+1.37%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|HBAN
|14.27
|+1.07
|+8.11%
|Huntington Bcshs
|FITB
|32.57
|+1.42
|+4.56%
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|JPM
|120.09
|+3.96
|+3.41%
|JP Morgan Chase & Company
|RF
|19.27
|-0.47
|-2.38%
|Regions Financial Corp
|CMA
|65.21
|+0.45
|+0.69%
|Comerica Inc
|SLB
|49.99
|+4.30
|+9.41%
|Schlumberger N.V.
|MRNA
|129.57
|+11.19
|+9.45%
|Moderna Inc
|PFE
|44.80
|+1.89
|+4.40%
|Pfizer Inc
|JNPR
|28.62
|+1.01
|+3.66%
|Juniper Networks
|NFLX
|283.34
|+15.18
|+5.66%
|Netflix Inc
|AMAT
|81.49
|+2.83
|+3.60%
|Applied Materials
|SIVB
|240.40
|-62.06
|-20.52%
|Svb Financial Group
|HCA
|191.90
|-16.71
|-8.01%
|Hca Holdings Inc
|THC
|38.38
|-15.94
|-29.34%
|Tenet Healthcare Corp
|RHI
|72.60
|-7.24
|-9.07%
|Robert Half International Inc
|AXP
|137.34
|-5.08
|-3.57%
|American Express Company
|VZ
|35.13
|-1.87
|-5.05%
|Verizon Communications Inc
|BIDU
|91.23
|-2.14
|-2.29%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|JD
|41.97
|-0.19
|-0.45%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|ZNZ22
|109-220
|+0-105
|+0.30%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|112.077
|-0.804
|-0.71%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|0.98383
|+0.00523
|+0.53%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|147.319
|-2.821
|-1.88%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCZ22
|1,656.6
|+19.8
|+1.21%
|Gold
|SIZ22
|19.095
|+0.406
|+2.17%
|Silver