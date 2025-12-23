Barchart.com
Stocks See Support from Economic Confidence After Strong US GDP Report

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock
The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.23%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.12%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.18%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) are up +0.24%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) are up +0.17%.

Stock indexes are trading slightly higher on reinforced confidence about US economic fundamentals after the stronger-than-expected US Q3 GDP report of +4.3%, although most of today’s other economic reports were weaker-than-expected. In any case, stocks were undercut as the odds for a Fed rate cut at the next meeting on Jan 27-28 dropped to 13% from 20%.  Also, the 10-year T-note yield is slightly higher.

US Q3 real GDP rose +4.3% (q/q annualized), stronger than expectations of +3.3% and the Q2 rate of +2.5%.  The Q3 GDP Price Index rose +3.8% (q/q annualized), much stronger than expectations of +2.7% and up from Q2’s +2.1%.  The Q3 core PCE Price Index rose +2.9% (q/q annualized), in line with expectations but up from Q2’s +2.6%. 

The Conference Board’s Dec US consumer confidence index fell by -3.8 points to 89.1 from Nov’s revised level of 92.9 (preliminary 88.7), weaker than expectations for a report of 91.0. 

The Dec Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing index fell by -0.5 points to -16.8 from -16.3 in Nov, which was weaker than expectations for a rise to -15.0.

Oct durable goods orders fell -2.2% m/m, which was weaker than expectations of -1.5%.  Oct durable goods orders ex-transportation rose +0.2% m/m, slightly weaker than market expectations of +0.3%.  Oct core capital goods orders (ex transportation and defense), a proxy for capital spending, rose +0.5% m/m, which was slightly stronger than market expectations of +0.3%.

Nov US industrial production fell -0.1% m/m, slightly weaker than market expectations of +0.1%.  Nov manufacturing production fell -0.4% m/m, weaker than market expectations of +0.1%. 

The Dec Richmond Fed manufacturing index rose by +8 points to -7 from Nov’s -15, and was stronger than market expectations of -10.

Seasonal factors are bullish for stocks.  According to data from Citadel Securities, since 1928, the S&P 500 has risen 75% of the time in the last two weeks of December, climbing 1.3% on average.

The markets are discounting a 13% chance that the FOMC will cut the fed funds target range by 25 bp at the next FOMC meeting on January 27-28.

Overseas stock markets are higher.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is up +0.07%.  China’s Shanghai Composite closed up +0.07% for the fifth consecutive daily gain.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 closed up +0.02%.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) are down -2.5 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is up +0.8 bp at 4.171%.  T-note prices fell on the stronger-than-expected US Q3 GDP report of +4.3%, although most of the other economic reports released today were mildly weaker than expected on balance.

T-note prices are also being undercut by supply overhang.  The Treasury today will sell $70 billion of 5-year T-notes and $28 billion of 2-year floating rate notes.  The Treasury will then sell $44 billion of 7-year T-notes on Wednesday.

European government bond yields are lower.  The 10-year German bund yield today fell back from Monday’s 9-month high and is down -3.6 bp to 2.861%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield is down -2.7 bp at 4.509%.

Swaps are discounting a 0% chance for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its next policy meeting on February 5.

US Stock Movers

The Magnificent Seven stocks are trading mostly higher, led by gains of more than +2% in Nvidia (NVDA) and more than +1% in (GOOGL)and Amazon.com (AMZN).

Chip stocks are mixed today.  Marvel Technology (MRVL) and Nvidia (NVDA) are up more than +2%, while Align Technology (ALGN) is the weakest chip stock with a loss of nearly -2%.

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are trading lower, with Bitcoin (^BTCUSD) today down about -0.4%.  Coinbase Global (COIN) is down more than -3%.  Mara Holdings (MARA), Riot Platforms (RIOT), and Strategy (MSTR) are down by more than -2%.

Miners are under pressure today due to some long liquidation pressure, even though gold, silver, and copper all posted new record highs today.  Coeur Mining (CDE) is down more than -1% and Newmont (NEM) is down -0.2%, while Barrick Mining (B) is up +0.2%.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) is up +23% after news that the US Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the company’s Las Flores pipeline restart plan.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) is up +5% after news of buyout interest from multiple potential bidders.

Earnings Reports(12/23/2025)

None.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MARA 9.84 -0.29 -2.86%
Mara Holdings Inc
MSTR 157.52 -6.80 -4.14%
Strategy Inc
NVDA 188.40 +4.71 +2.56%
Nvidia Corp
GOOGL 314.10 +4.32 +1.39%
Alphabet Cl A
B 45.70 +0.11 +0.24%
Barrick Mining Corp
CDE 18.76 -0.13 -0.69%
Coeur Mining Inc
$SPX 6,904.60 +26.11 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
SOC 9.96 +2.36 +31.05%
Sable Offshore Corp
ALGN 156.50 -2.78 -1.75%
Align Technology
$IUXX 25,543.11 +81.41 +0.32%
Nasdaq 100 Index
NQH26 25,772.50 +80.25 +0.31%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
COIN 240.05 -7.85 -3.17%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
QQQ 621.17 +1.96 +0.32%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
ZNH26 112-085 -0-025 -0.07%
10-Year T-Note
ESH26 6,957.25 +27.00 +0.39%
S&P 500 E-Mini
NEM 104.97 +0.09 +0.09%
Newmont Mining Corp
$DOWI 48,492.78 +130.10 +0.27%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
^BTCUSD 87,905.71 -510.67 -0.58%
Bitcoin - USD
RIOT 13.95 -0.45 -3.13%
Riot Platforms Inc
SPY 687.56 +2.73 +0.40%
S&P 500 SPDR
DIA 484.74 +1.28 +0.26%
Dow Industrials SPDR
AMZN 231.67 +3.24 +1.42%
Amazon.com Inc
MRVL 87.52 +2.72 +3.21%
Marvell Technology Inc
ZIM 21.21 +1.33 +6.69%
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd

