Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,016.22 -0.73 -0.02%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 400.35 +0.15 +0.04%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,743.84 +9.88 +0.03%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 337.32 +0.22 +0.07%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,814.69 -31.95 -0.27%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 287.73 -0.64 -0.22%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
MSFT 240.61 -1.43 -0.59%
Microsoft Corp
DDOG 70.75 -2.94 -3.99%
Datadog Inc Cl A
GOOGL 95.22 -2.48 -2.54%
Alphabet Cl A
ADBE 358.17 -3.15 -0.87%
Adobe Systems Inc
NDAQ 58.30 -3.62 -5.85%
Nasdaq Inc
ISRG 243.80 -14.18 -5.50%
Intuitive Surg Inc
NSC 242.97 -12.91 -5.05%
Norfolk Southern Corp
ADP 228.01 -11.14 -4.66%
Automatic Data Procs
MMM 112.93 -2.07 -1.80%
3M Company
KMB 132.06 -2.57 -1.91%
Kimberly-Clark Corp
TXN 175.04 -2.00 -1.13%
Texas Instruments
MKTX 363.28 +33.76 +10.25%
Marketaxess Holdings
COF 116.09 +9.58 +8.99%
Capital One Financial Corp
WBD 14.53 +1.15 +8.59%
Discovery Inc Series A
PARA 21.93 +1.10 +5.28%
Paramount Global Cl B
NWSA 20.64 +1.11 +5.68%
News Cp Cl A
DIS 108.12 +2.12 +2.00%
Walt Disney Company
T 20.42 +1.26 +6.58%
AT&T Inc
USB 49.15 +2.48 +5.31%
U.S. Bancorp
PGR 135.47 +6.28 +4.86%
Progressive Corp
ZNH23 115-045s +0-035 +0.10%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Options - iStock-803420378 1
Naked Put Screener Results For January 24th
Food, Bev & Cannabis - brett-jordan-phUtWl8RyFE-unsplash 2
Should Investors Buy Into Unusual Options Volume for DoorDash (DASH)?
Oil - Offhsore Oil Platform in Ocean 3
Exxon Option Premiums Skew to Puts Ahead of Earnings for Short Income Plays
Buy, Sell - iStock-1331349508 4
Serta Simmons Bankruptcy Is Good News for Tempur Sealy Stock
Wall Street - NY Stock Exchange -mHdATQY9fIU-unsplash 5
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Mixed As Focus Shifts to Big Tech Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot