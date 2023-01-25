Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|4,016.22
|-0.73
|-0.02%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|400.35
|+0.15
|+0.04%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,743.84
|+9.88
|+0.03%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|337.32
|+0.22
|+0.07%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,814.69
|-31.95
|-0.27%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|287.73
|-0.64
|-0.22%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|MSFT
|240.61
|-1.43
|-0.59%
|Microsoft Corp
|DDOG
|70.75
|-2.94
|-3.99%
|Datadog Inc Cl A
|GOOGL
|95.22
|-2.48
|-2.54%
|Alphabet Cl A
|ADBE
|358.17
|-3.15
|-0.87%
|Adobe Systems Inc
|NDAQ
|58.30
|-3.62
|-5.85%
|Nasdaq Inc
|ISRG
|243.80
|-14.18
|-5.50%
|Intuitive Surg Inc
|NSC
|242.97
|-12.91
|-5.05%
|Norfolk Southern Corp
|ADP
|228.01
|-11.14
|-4.66%
|Automatic Data Procs
|MMM
|112.93
|-2.07
|-1.80%
|3M Company
|KMB
|132.06
|-2.57
|-1.91%
|Kimberly-Clark Corp
|TXN
|175.04
|-2.00
|-1.13%
|Texas Instruments
|MKTX
|363.28
|+33.76
|+10.25%
|Marketaxess Holdings
|COF
|116.09
|+9.58
|+8.99%
|Capital One Financial Corp
|WBD
|14.53
|+1.15
|+8.59%
|Discovery Inc Series A
|PARA
|21.93
|+1.10
|+5.28%
|Paramount Global Cl B
|NWSA
|20.64
|+1.11
|+5.68%
|News Cp Cl A
|DIS
|108.12
|+2.12
|+2.00%
|Walt Disney Company
|T
|20.42
|+1.26
|+6.58%
|AT&T Inc
|USB
|49.15
|+2.48
|+5.31%
|U.S. Bancorp
|PGR
|135.47
|+6.28
|+4.86%
|Progressive Corp
|ZNH23
|115-045s
|+0-035
|+0.10%
|10-Year T-Note