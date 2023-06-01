Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,895.08
|+86.98
|+2.28%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|388.08
|+8.70
|+2.29%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,630.61
|+700.53
|+2.13%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|336.28
|+7.06
|+2.14%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,040.35
|+299.13
|+2.78%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|268.80
|+7.22
|+2.76%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|LRCX
|445.27
|+28.21
|+6.76%
|Lam Research Corp
|AVGO
|588.43
|+33.41
|+6.02%
|Broadcom Ltd
|AMAT
|104.27
|+6.35
|+6.48%
|Applied Materials
|KLAC
|397.59
|+24.12
|+6.46%
|K L A-Tencor Corp
|QCOM
|115.34
|+5.94
|+5.43%
|Qualcomm Inc
|MCHP
|72.77
|+3.67
|+5.31%
|Microchip Technology
|ASML
|595.85
|+30.53
|+5.40%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
|INTC
|28.73
|+1.17
|+4.25%
|Intel Corp
|TXN
|175.16
|+8.23
|+4.93%
|Texas Instruments
|NVDA
|148.59
|+5.94
|+4.16%
|Nvidia Corp
|MRVL
|36.10
|+1.42
|+4.09%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|COST
|482.87
|+32.68
|+7.26%
|Costco Wholesale
|FCX
|42.28
|+2.44
|+6.12%
|Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
|J
|128.51
|+4.90
|+3.96%
|Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
|TAP
|50.88
|+1.30
|+2.62%
|Molson Coors Brewing Company
|BAX
|48.45
|-4.12
|-7.84%
|Baxter International Inc
|WAT
|322.21
|-24.82
|-7.15%
|Waters Corp
|TMO
|535.00
|-21.94
|-3.94%
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|PKI
|133.53
|-5.28
|-3.80%
|Perkinelmer
|A
|147.67
|-4.44
|-2.92%
|Agilent Technologies
|BIO
|418.68
|-11.69
|-2.72%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories
|MTD
|1,449.57
|-39.94
|-2.68%
|Mettler-Toledo International
|TGI
|9.75
|-0.57
|-5.52%
|Triumph Group
|NOC
|521.42
|-7.10
|-1.34%
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|LMT
|473.24
|-3.83
|-0.80%
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|DHR
|252.49
|-2.74
|-1.07%
|Danaher Corp
|ZNH23
|114-070s
|+1-065
|+1.06%
|10-Year T-Note