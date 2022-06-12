Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,941.26
|-57.58
|-1.44%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|393.83
|-5.76
|-1.44%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,596.34
|-350.76
|-1.03%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|336.46
|-3.57
|-1.05%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,549.69
|-237.11
|-2.01%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|281.68
|-5.96
|-2.07%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|APA
|43.87
|-1.84
|-4.03%
|Apa Corp
|SBNY
|118.86
|-7.02
|-5.58%
|Signature Bank
|FITB
|32.24
|-0.71
|-2.15%
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|PNC
|151.86
|-1.25
|-0.82%
|PNC Bank
|SIVB
|200.26
|-8.98
|-4.29%
|Svb Financial Group
|OXY
|64.14
|-2.22
|-3.35%
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|CFG
|39.32
|-0.16
|-0.41%
|Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
|AMD
|70.27
|-3.35
|-4.55%
|Adv Micro Devices
|MRVL
|41.09
|-1.88
|-4.38%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|NVDA
|159.87
|-6.23
|-3.75%
|Nvidia Corp
|NXPI
|163.08
|-5.29
|-3.14%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|QCOM
|119.78
|-3.52
|-2.85%
|Qualcomm Inc
|LRCX
|443.09
|-9.51
|-2.10%
|Lam Research Corp
|NRG
|34.68
|-6.16
|-15.08%
|NRG Energy
|META
|114.12
|-8.31
|-6.79%
|Meta Platforms Inc
|PARA
|18.15
|-1.36
|-6.97%
|Paramount Global Cl B
|WBD
|10.61
|-0.54
|-4.84%
|Discovery Inc Series A
|EW
|72.27
|-1.58
|-2.14%
|Edwards Lifesciences Corp
|TXT
|73.57
|+3.67
|+5.25%
|Textron Inc
|UAL
|45.92
|+0.89
|+1.98%
|United Airlines Holdings Inc
|AAL
|14.33
|+0.22
|+1.56%
|American Airlines Gp
|LUV
|39.68
|+0.18
|+0.46%
|Southwest Airlines Company
|DAL
|35.91
|+0.12
|+0.34%
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|AA
|48.31
|+1.79
|+3.85%
|Alcoa Corp
|LMT
|484.00
|-6.67
|-1.36%
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|BABA
|91.45
|+0.93
|+1.03%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|ZNH23
|114-045
|-0-070
|-0.19%
|10-Year T-Note