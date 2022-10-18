Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,719.98
|+42.03
|+1.14%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|371.13
|+4.31
|+1.17%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|30,523.80
|+337.98
|+1.12%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|305.47
|+3.41
|+1.13%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,147.74
|+85.21
|+0.77%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|271.48
|+2.13
|+0.79%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|OKTA
|54.41
|+2.38
|+4.57%
|Okta Inc Cl A
|CRWD
|156.88
|+5.27
|+3.48%
|Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
|PANW
|163.37
|+4.83
|+3.05%
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|ZS
|149.69
|+4.41
|+3.04%
|Zscaler Inc
|AMZN
|116.36
|+2.57
|+2.26%
|Amazon.com Inc
|FTNT
|51.56
|+1.10
|+2.18%
|Fortinet Inc
|SPLK
|76.15
|+2.11
|+2.85%
|Splunk Inc
|LRCX
|322.06
|+6.64
|+2.11%
|Lam Research Corp
|LMT
|431.84
|+34.53
|+8.69%
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|NOC
|506.80
|+31.71
|+6.67%
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|LHX
|236.58
|+13.02
|+5.82%
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|HII
|238.57
|+10.56
|+4.63%
|Huntington Ingalls Industries
|CCL
|8.08
|+0.81
|+11.14%
|Carnival Corp
|NCLH
|14.31
|+1.13
|+8.57%
|Norwegian Cruise Ord
|RCL
|48.52
|+3.41
|+7.56%
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
|TGT
|157.23
|+7.98
|+5.35%
|Target Corp
|GS
|313.85
|+7.14
|+2.33%
|Goldman Sachs Group
|CRM
|153.53
|+6.35
|+4.31%
|Salesforce Inc
|MRNA
|134.09
|-5.16
|-3.71%
|Moderna Inc
|INTC
|25.87
|-0.55
|-2.08%
|Intel Corp
|HAS
|65.76
|-1.95
|-2.88%
|Hasbro Inc
|CONN
|6.91
|-1.20
|-14.80%
|Conn's Inc
|ZNZ22
|110-270
|-0-020
|-0.06%
|10-Year T-Note