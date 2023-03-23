Barchart.com
Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,948.72 +11.75 +0.30%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 393.17 +1.06 +0.27%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,105.25 +75.14 +0.23%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 320.84 +0.66 +0.21%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,729.23 +162.08 +1.29%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 309.75 +3.63 +1.19%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
MU 61.34 +3.17 +5.45%
Micron Technology
MRVL 42.28 +2.12 +5.28%
Marvell Technology Inc
INTU 432.49 +18.28 +4.41%
Intuit Inc
LRCX 523.59 +17.29 +3.41%
Lam Research Corp
AMAT 122.78 +3.92 +3.30%
Applied Materials
NXPI 182.04 +5.42 +3.07%
Nxp Semiconductors
ASML 664.16 +23.79 +3.72%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
NFLX 320.37 +26.47 +9.01%
Netflix Inc
ACN 271.66 +18.39 +7.26%
Accenture Plc
REGN 802.16 +50.86 +6.77%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
INTC 29.03 +0.90 +3.20%
Intel Corp
GIS 82.15 +2.28 +2.85%
General Mills
ZION 27.45 -2.67 -8.86%
Zions Bancorp
CMA 40.70 -3.82 -8.58%
Comerica Inc
KEY 11.27 -0.78 -6.47%
Keycorp
FRC 12.53 -0.80 -6.00%
First Republic Bank
MTB 112.37 -5.29 -4.50%
M&T Bank Corp
CFG 29.89 -1.07 -3.46%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
SYF 28.01 -0.93 -3.21%
Synchrony Financial
FDS 392.59 -23.06 -5.55%
Factset Research Systems Inc
SQ 61.88 -10.77 -14.82%
Block Inc
GPC 154.29 -8.34 -5.13%
Genuine Parts Company
COIN 66.30 -10.84 -14.05%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
CHWY 34.93 -2.83 -7.49%
Chewy Inc
ZNM23 115-260 -0-055 -0.15%
10-Year T-Note

