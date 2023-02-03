Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,981.35 +29.96 +0.76%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 397.81 +3.07 +0.78%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,003.57 +341.73 +1.05%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 330.44 +3.44 +1.05%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,044.87 +106.30 +0.89%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 293.61 +2.41 +0.83%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
CRM 186.59 +19.24 +11.50%
Salesforce Inc
KR 45.73 +2.35 +5.42%
Kroger Company
OKTA 80.91 +9.47 +13.26%
Okta Inc Cl A
M 22.70 +2.27 +11.11%
Macy's Inc
VEEV 173.56 +7.43 +4.47%
Veeva Systems Inc
TSLA 190.90 -11.87 -5.85%
Tesla Inc
LOW 195.10 +0.79 +0.41%
Lowe's Companies
HRL 41.83 -2.00 -4.56%
Hormel Foods Corp
SI 5.72 -7.81 -57.72%
Silvergate Capital Corp Cl A
ZION 48.31 -2.13 -4.22%
Zions Bancorp
CMA 68.24 -2.44 -3.45%
Comerica Inc
CFG 40.35 -1.26 -3.03%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
SBNY 109.56 -3.05 -2.71%
Signature Bank
HBAN 14.97 -0.33 -2.16%
Huntington Bcshs
SIVB 277.17 -5.86 -2.07%
Svb Financial Group
USB 46.31 -1.00 -2.11%
U.S. Bancorp
JPM 141.07 -1.48 -1.04%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
BBY 80.79 -1.75 -2.12%
Best Buy Company
PSTG 24.43 -4.36 -15.14%
Pure Storage Inc
SNOW 135.28 -19.22 -12.44%
Snowflake Inc Cl A
ZNM23 110-175 +0-015 +0.04%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Consumer Products - Discount Clothing Store Racks 1
Dollar Tree Earnings Were Great But Profit Guidance Led to an Unusual Put Trade
Consumer Products - raphael-lovaski-DEuob2v77wI-unsplash (Makeup) 2
Unusual Options Point to Possibly Sustained Gains for The Beauty Health Company (SKIN)
Charts, tickers, traders - shutterstock_351882113 3
Markets Today: Stock Indexes Moderately Lower on Price Pressures in Europe
Wall Street - NYSE Full View 4
S&P Futures Tick Higher As China Recovery Overshadow Rate Hike Worries
Options - iStock-1193713600 5
10 Stocks With High Implied Volatility Percentile
