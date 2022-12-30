Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Unlimited Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,839.50 -9.78 -0.25%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 382.43 -1.01 -0.26%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,147.25 -73.55 -0.22%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 331.33 -0.73 -0.22%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,939.76 -11.29 -0.10%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 266.28 -0.16 -0.06%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
MU 49.98 -0.67 -1.32%
Micron Technology
ASML 546.40 -5.07 -0.92%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
MCHP 70.25 -0.20 -0.28%
Microchip Technology
TROW 109.06 -2.27 -2.04%
T Rowe Price Group
SIVB 230.14 -4.49 -1.91%
Svb Financial Group
PFG 83.90 -1.61 -1.88%
Principal Financial Group Inc
BR 134.13 -2.53 -1.85%
Broadridge Financial Solutions Llc
CINF 102.39 -1.77 -1.70%
Cincinnati Financial
BEN 26.38 -0.45 -1.68%
Franklin Resources
IVZ 17.99 -0.31 -1.69%
Invesco Plc
PNW 76.04 -1.09 -1.41%
Pinnacle West Capital Corp
VNO 20.81 -0.42 -1.98%
Vornado Realty Trust
APA 46.68 +0.77 +1.68%
Apa Corp
COP 118.00 +1.61 +1.38%
Conocophillips
HAL 39.35 +0.48 +1.23%
Halliburton Company
OXY 62.99 +0.71 +1.14%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
MRO 27.07 +0.29 +1.08%
Marathon Oil Corp
XOM 110.30 +1.10 +1.01%
Exxon Mobil Corp
BKR 29.53 +0.35 +1.20%
Baker Hughes Company
SLB 53.46 +0.55 +1.04%
Schlumberger N.V.
TSLA 123.18 +1.36 +1.12%
Tesla Inc
LUV 33.67 +0.29 +0.87%
Southwest Airlines Company
ZNH23 112-095s -0-045 -0.13%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Options - iStock-803420378 1
2 Under the Radar Stocks With Unusually Active Options Worth Buying   
Charts, tickers, traders - iStock-1147352160 2
Selling Covered Calls On The Dogs Of The Dow Stocks
Wall Street - New York Stock Exchange NYSE 3
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Mixed As COVID Surge in China Weighs On Sentiment
Wall Street - shutterstock_156562427 4
Markets Today: Stocks Climb as Bond Yields Fall on U.S. Labor Market Weakness
Sugar - spoon pouring sugar over small jar 5
The Brazilian Real and Commodities
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot