Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Stocks See Support from Economic Confidence After Strong US GDP Report

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
The Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange by hapabapa via iStock
The Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange by hapabapa via iStock
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) on Tuesday rose +0.46%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) rose +0.16%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) rose +0.50%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) rose +0.42%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) rose +0.49%.

Stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday on reinforced confidence in US economic fundamentals after the stronger-than-expected US Q3 GDP report of +4.3%, although most of the other economic reports were weaker-than-expected.  In any case, stocks were undercut as the odds for a Fed rate cut at the next meeting on Jan 27-28 dropped to 13% from 20%. Also, the 10-year T-note yield rose slightly.

US Q3 real GDP rose +4.3% (q/q annualized), stronger than expectations of +3.3% and the Q2 rate of +2.5%.  The Q3 GDP Price Index rose +3.8% (q/q annualized), much stronger than expectations of +2.7% and up from Q2’s +2.1%.  The Q3 core PCE Price Index rose +2.9% (q/q annualized), in line with expectations but up from Q2’s +2.6%. 

The Conference Board’s Dec US consumer confidence index fell by -3.8 points to 89.1 from Nov’s revised level of 92.9 (preliminary 88.7), weaker than expectations for a report of 91.0. 

The Dec Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing index fell by -0.5 points to -16.8 from -16.3 in Nov, which was weaker than expectations for a rise to -15.0.

Oct durable goods orders fell -2.2% m/m, which was weaker than expectations of -1.5%.  Oct durable goods orders ex-transportation rose +0.2% m/m, slightly weaker than market expectations of +0.3%.  Oct core capital goods orders (ex transportation and defense), a proxy for capital spending, rose +0.5% m/m, which was slightly stronger than market expectations of +0.3%.

Nov US industrial production fell -0.1% m/m, slightly weaker than market expectations of +0.1%.  Nov manufacturing production fell -0.4% m/m, weaker than market expectations of +0.1%. 

The Dec Richmond Fed manufacturing index rose by +8 points to -7 from Nov’s -15, and was stronger than market expectations of -10.

Seasonal factors are bullish for stocks.  According to data from Citadel Securities, since 1928, the S&P 500 has risen 75% of the time in the last two weeks of December, climbing 1.3% on average.

The markets are discounting a 13% chance that the FOMC will cut the fed funds target range by 25 bp at the next FOMC meeting on January 27-28.

Overseas stock markets rose slightly on Tuesday.  The Euro Stoxx 50 closed up +0.10%.  China’s Shanghai Composite closed up +0.07% for the fifth consecutive daily gain.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 closed up +0.02%.

Interest Rates

March 10-year T-notes (ZNH6) on Tuesday fell by -1.5 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield rose by +0.2 bp to 4.165%.  T-note prices fell on the stronger-than-expected US Q3 GDP report of +4.3%, although most of the other economic reports released Tuesday were mildly weaker than expected on balance.

T-note prices were also undercut by supply overhang.  The Treasury on Tuesday sold $70 billion of 5-year T-notes and $28 billion of 2-year floating rate notes.  The Treasury will sell $44 billion of 7-year T-notes on Wednesday.

European government bond yields ended lower.  The 10-year German bund yield on Tuesday fell back from Monday’s 9-month high and ended the day down -3.6 bp at 2.862%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield fell by -2.7 bp to 4.509%.

Swaps are discounting a 0% chance for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its next policy meeting on February 5.

US Stock Movers

The Magnificent Seven stocks all closed higher on Tuesday except for Tesla.  Nvidia (NVDA) rallied by more then +3%.  Alphabet (GOOGL)and Amazon.com (AMZN) closed up by more than +1%.

Chip stocks closed mixed.  Marvel Technology (MRVL) and Nvidia (NVDA) rallied by more than +3%, while Globalfoundries (GFS) was the weakest chip stock with a loss of -1.7%.

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks traded lower, with Bitcoin (^BTCUSD) falling about -0.8%. 

Riot Platforms (RIOT) fell by more than -5%, and Strategy (MSTR) fell by nearly -4%.  Coinbase Global (COIN) and  Mara Holdings (MARA) fell by more than -2%.

Miners saw support as gold, silver, and copper all posted new record highs on Tuesday.  Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed up +2.5%, and Newmont Mining (NEM) closed up +0.35%.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) soared by +36% after news that the US Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the company’s Las Flores pipeline restart plan.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) rallied more than +5% after news of buyout interest from multiple potential bidders.

Earnings Reports(12/24/2025)

None.


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 157.88 -6.44 -3.92%
Strategy Inc
MARA 9.86 -0.27 -2.67%
Mara Holdings Inc
NVDA 189.21 +5.52 +3.01%
Nvidia Corp
GOOGL 314.35 +4.57 +1.48%
Alphabet Cl A
$SPX 6,909.79 +31.30 +0.46%
S&P 500 Index
SOC 10.36 +2.76 +36.32%
Sable Offshore Corp
$IUXX 25,587.83 +126.13 +0.50%
Nasdaq 100 Index
NQH26 25,812.25s +120.00 +0.47%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
COIN 242.30 -5.60 -2.26%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
QQQ 622.11 +2.90 +0.47%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
ZNH26 112-095s -0-015 -0.04%
10-Year T-Note
ESH26 6,961.00s +30.75 +0.44%
S&P 500 E-Mini
GFS 35.79 -0.63 -1.73%
Globalfoundries Inc
NEM 105.25 +0.37 +0.35%
Newmont Mining Corp
$DOWI 48,442.41 +79.73 +0.16%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
^BTCUSD 87,396.51 -285.13 -0.33%
Bitcoin - USD
RIOT 13.67 -0.73 -5.07%
Riot Platforms Inc
SPY 687.96 +3.13 +0.46%
S&P 500 SPDR
DIA 484.23 +0.77 +0.16%
Dow Industrials SPDR
AMZN 232.14 +3.71 +1.62%
Amazon.com Inc
MRVL 87.68 +2.88 +3.40%
Marvell Technology Inc
ZIM 21.03 +1.15 +5.78%
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd

Most Popular News

amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock 1
‘Top Pick’ Amazon Had a Dismal Year: What’s AMZN Stock’s Forecast for 2026?
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 2
The Case for Nvidia Stock Hitting $275 in 2026
Lululemon Athletica inc_ leggings by- Sorbis via Shutterstock 3
This Michael Burry Stock Spiked on a $1B Activist Stake. How Our Top Analyst Found the Trade Early.
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Down But Not Out - Worth Buying PANW Here?
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Options Are Signaling Pensiveness. Here’s Why the Fear Might Be Unwarranted.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot