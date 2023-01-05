Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|4,167.87
|-1.61
|-0.04%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|415.51
|-0.42
|-0.10%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|34,051.70
|-46.46
|-0.14%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|340.36
|-0.67
|-0.20%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|13,231.47
|-14.52
|-0.11%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|322.19
|-0.37
|-0.11%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|NWL
|10.81
|-1.34
|-11.03%
|Newell Rubbermaid Inc
|GPN
|103.00
|-9.71
|-8.62%
|Global Payments Inc
|CHKP
|118.52
|-8.84
|-6.94%
|Check Point Software
|PNC
|122.00
|-8.25
|-6.33%
|PNC Bank
|CFG
|28.82
|-2.12
|-6.85%
|Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
|KEY
|10.72
|-0.54
|-4.80%
|Keycorp
|USB
|32.94
|-1.34
|-3.91%
|U.S. Bancorp
|ZION
|26.82
|-1.04
|-3.73%
|Zions Bancorp
|MTB
|121.69
|-4.11
|-3.27%
|M&T Bank Corp
|TFC
|31.52
|-1.06
|-3.25%
|Truist Financial Corp
|XOM
|114.67
|-3.67
|-3.10%
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|BEN
|26.13
|-0.75
|-2.79%
|Franklin Resources
|CHTR
|366.51
|-2.19
|-0.59%
|Charter Communications Inc
|NCLH
|14.54
|+1.19
|+8.91%
|Norwegian Cruise Ord
|CCL
|9.49
|+0.28
|+3.04%
|Carnival Corp
|RCL
|66.98
|+1.55
|+2.37%
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
|L
|60.13
|+2.56
|+4.45%
|Loews Corp
|JPM
|141.20
|+2.96
|+2.14%
|JP Morgan Chase & Company
|AOS
|70.14
|+1.85
|+2.71%
|Smith A.O. Corp
|ISEE
|38.05
|+5.16
|+15.69%
|Iveric Bio Inc
|CZR
|46.51
|+1.22
|+2.69%
|Caesars Entertainment Inc
|MGM
|46.04
|+1.12
|+2.49%
|MGM Resorts International
|WYNN
|115.60
|+1.32
|+1.16%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd
|LVS
|64.86
|+1.01
|+1.58%
|Las Vegas Sands
|ZNM23
|114-155
|-0-230
|-0.62%
|10-Year T-Note