Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Screeners that run automatically... and then email you the results! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,012.32 +21.27 +0.53%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 400.66 +2.12 +0.53%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,153.91 +108.82 +0.33%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 331.67 +1.15 +0.35%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,180.14 +113.87 +0.94%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 296.82 +2.57 +0.87%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NVDA 236.64 +29.10 +14.02%
Nvidia Corp
AMD 79.75 +3.14 +4.10%
Adv Micro Devices
MRVL 45.25 +2.28 +5.31%
Marvell Technology Inc
MU 58.75 +1.77 +3.11%
Micron Technology
PWR 159.62 +11.22 +7.56%
Quanta Services
ANSS 294.75 +27.97 +10.48%
Ansys Inc
CTRA 24.67 +1.41 +6.06%
Coterra Energy Inc
APA 39.12 +1.26 +3.33%
Apa Corp
CEG 79.22 +1.42 +1.83%
Constellation Energy Corp
SBAC 265.53 +6.53 +2.52%
SBA Communications
DPZ 307.86 -40.60 -11.65%
Domino's Pizza Inc
DG 217.11 -8.16 -3.62%
Dollar General Corp
MRNA 147.57 -10.60 -6.70%
Moderna Inc
EBAY 45.35 -2.50 -5.22%
Ebay Inc
LCID 8.79 -1.19 -11.92%
Lucid Group Inc
ZNH23 111-140 unch unch
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.585s +0.409 +0.39%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.06012 +0.00064 +0.06%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 134.392 -0.293 -0.22%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCJ23 1,830.1 +3.3 +0.18%
Gold
SIH23 21.325 +0.019 +0.09%
Silver

Most Popular News

Wall Street - NYSE Full View 1
S&P Futures Tick Higher Ahead Of FOMC Meeting Minutes
Natural Gas - Natural Gas Burnoff Waste Excess 2
Unusual Call Options Activity in Antero Resources Shows Bullish Outlook
Consumer Products - Discount Clothing Store Racks 3
Options Combination On Target Stock Could Provide A Nice Entry Point
Buy, Sell - iStock-1331349508 4
3 Reasons to Trust Bullish Options Volume for Cinemark (CNK)
Wall Street - shutterstock_156562427 5
Markets Today: Stocks Climb Ahead of FOMC Minutes
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot