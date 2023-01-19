Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,898.85 -30.01 -0.76%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 388.64 -2.85 -0.73%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,044.56 -252.40 -0.76%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 330.63 -2.34 -0.70%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,295.67 -114.62 -1.00%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 275.15 -2.73 -0.98%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NCLH 14.78 -0.75 -4.83%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
CCL 10.12 -0.31 -2.97%
Carnival Corp
RCL 60.78 -1.44 -2.31%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
ALL 124.64 -7.79 -5.88%
Allstate Corp
DFS 101.90 -0.44 -0.43%
Discover Financial Services
COF 97.91 -3.99 -3.92%
Capital One Financial Corp
AXP 146.85 -3.57 -2.37%
American Express Company
SYF 32.58 -0.63 -1.90%
Synchrony Financial
NTRS 90.46 -8.51 -8.60%
Northern Trust Corp
AA 49.52 -3.93 -7.35%
Alcoa Corp
SCHW 76.32 -5.06 -6.22%
The Charles Schwab Corp
VFC 28.42 -1.64 -5.46%
V.F. Corp
KEY 16.45 -0.79 -4.58%
Keycorp
CMA 69.84 +3.90 +5.91%
Comerica Inc
TFC 47.71 +1.97 +4.31%
Truist Financial Corp
NOW 428.43 +12.23 +2.94%
Servicenow Inc
META 136.15 +3.13 +2.35%
Meta Platforms Inc
PM 101.19 +1.93 +1.94%
Philip Morris International Inc
ZNH23 115-185 -0-020 -0.05%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Amazon Box Delivery 1
This Option Trade Profits If Amazon Stock Stays Above 82
Wall Street - New York Stock Exchange NYSE 2
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Mostly Lower As Recession Worries Outweigh Cooler Inflation Data
Healthcare - stethescope with cartoon heart 3
An Uptick in Options Volume for Zoetis (ZTS) Points to a Potential Opportunity
Food, Bev & Cannabis - franki-chamaki-xiqUxTN0VmU-unsplash 4
Coke Vs. Dr. Pepper: Which Is the Better Buy?
Wall Street - NYSE Full View 5
Markets Today: Stocks Lower on Recession and Debt Ceiling Risks
