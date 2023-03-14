Barchart.com
Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,933.14 +77.38 +2.01%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 392.56 +7.20 +1.87%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,301.92 +482.78 +1.52%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 322.95 +4.13 +1.30%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,202.58 +279.41 +2.34%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 297.40 +6.71 +2.31%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
^BTCUSD 25,969.33 +1,791.70 +7.41%
Bitcoin - USD
SIVB 39.22 -66.82 -63.01%
Svb Financial Group
KEY 12.95 +1.57 +13.80%
Keycorp
ZION 34.15 +4.18 +13.95%
Zions Bancorp
SCHW 56.19 +4.28 +8.25%
The Charles Schwab Corp
TFC 34.39 +2.15 +6.67%
Truist Financial Corp
CFG 32.01 +1.36 +4.44%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
CMA 46.28 +3.74 +8.79%
Comerica Inc
C 47.74 +3.00 +6.71%
Citigroup Inc
SYF 31.14 +1.89 +6.46%
Synchrony Financial
FITB 26.80 +0.55 +2.10%
Fifth Third Bancorp
WFC 40.21 +1.80 +4.69%
Wells Fargo & Company
BG 104.32 +12.93 +14.15%
Bunge Ltd
META 191.89 +10.99 +6.08%
Meta Platforms Inc
UBER 32.51 +1.69 +5.48%
Uber Technologies Inc
LYFT 8.70 +0.24 +2.84%
Lyft Inc Cl A
MTCH 37.26 +2.47 +7.10%
Match Group Inc
ZI 21.87 +0.45 +2.10%
Zoominfo Technologies Inc Cl A
UAL 46.67 -2.16 -4.42%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
TEAM 157.43 -0.89 -0.56%
Atlassian Corp
GTLB 32.43 -12.17 -27.29%
Gitlab Inc Cl A
ALK 43.17 -0.91 -2.06%
Alaska Air Group
ZNM23 113-245 -0-285 -0.78%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 103.676 +0.081 +0.08%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.07292 -0.00023 -0.02%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 134.299 +1.096 +0.82%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCJ23 1,911.5 -5.0 -0.26%
Gold
SIK23 22.040 +0.117 +0.53%
Silver

Most Popular News

Credit Cards - Many Credit Cards - Visa Amex MC 1
Investors are Shorting Deep Out-of-the-Money Puts and Calls in American Express
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 2
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Bank Shares Fall
Wall Street - shutterstock_156562427 3
Markets Today: Banking Sector Turmoil Weighs on Stocks
Soybeans - Large soybean field on a sunny day 4
March WASDE- The Planting Season Begins
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - San Francisco Tech Golden Gate Bridge 5
Adobe Earnings: Iron Condor Could See 37% Return On Risk
