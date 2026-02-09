How Much Higher Can Corn Prices Move in February 2026?

May corn (ZCK26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May corn futures that prices are starting to trend higher. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish mode, as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, the global supply and demand balance sheet for corn leans to the tight side. Also, U.S. corn export sales have been strong in recent months. Better trade relations between the U.S. and its global counterparts are also supportive for the corn futures market.

A move in May corn futures above chart resistance at $4.40 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $4.65, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $4.30.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

