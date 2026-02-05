Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Posts Thursday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com

Corn futures closed the Thursday session with contracts 5 to 6 cents lower. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 5 1/2 cents at $4.02 3/4. Continued strength in soybeans and meal are spilled over to corn.

The average close so far this week for December futures has been $4.57. The average close for February is used for the spring base crop insurance price, with last year at $4.70.

Weekly Export Sales data from this morning showed 1.04 MMT in corn sales in the week of 1/29. That was down 36.8% from the previous week and 29.5% below the same week last year. The top buyer was Mexico at 247,600 MT, with 246,800 MT sold to Japan and 125,800 MT sold to South Korea.

Brazil corn exports in January totaled 4.25 MMT, which was down 30.69% from the same month last year but 18.18% above the same week last year. 

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.35, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.02 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.43, up 6 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.49 1/4, up 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 443-0s +6-0 +1.37%
Corn
ZCH26 435-0s +5-4 +1.28%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0170 +0.0544 +1.37%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Tech-Led Selloff Continues, Amazon Earnings on Tap
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 2
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 5
A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 3
Our Top Chart Expert's Deep Dive on the US Dollar Breakdown, and Does Gold Have a Path to $10K?
Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 4
Could Microsoft Stock Hit $600 in 2026 Despite OpenAI Woes?
chemical element Uranium in periodic table of elements by HT Ganzo via iStock 5
As Oklo Stock Plunges, One Analyst Still Thinks It Can Gain 175%
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot