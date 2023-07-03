Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,986.37 -62.05 -1.53%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 398.27 -6.20 -1.53%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,856.46 -574.98 -1.72%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 328.87 -5.81 -1.74%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,152.17 -150.31 -1.22%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 296.34 -3.68 -1.23%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
META 184.51 -0.39 -0.21%
Meta Platforms Inc
RIVN 14.64 -2.49 -14.54%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
FITB 34.29 -1.87 -5.17%
Fifth Third Bancorp
MTB 144.20 -7.92 -5.21%
M&T Bank Corp
SBNY 104.89 -6.00 -5.41%
Signature Bank
CFG 38.69 -2.08 -5.10%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
ZION 46.44 -2.32 -4.76%
Zions Bancorp
TFC 44.08 -2.06 -4.46%
Truist Financial Corp
WFC 44.45 -2.18 -4.68%
Wells Fargo & Company
PNC 145.72 -6.96 -4.56%
PNC Bank
BAC 33.00 -1.09 -3.20%
Bank of America Corp
CMA 66.60 -2.55 -3.69%
Comerica Inc
STT 86.66 -3.52 -3.90%
State Street Corp
RF 22.40 -0.91 -3.90%
Regions Financial Corp
USB 45.60 -1.52 -3.23%
U.S. Bancorp
NTNX 26.50 -2.27 -7.89%
Nutanix Inc
KEY 17.55 -0.60 -3.31%
Keycorp
TRMB 51.16 -1.89 -3.56%
Trimble Navigation
DISH 11.34 +0.44 +4.04%
Dish Network Corp
UAL 54.01 +1.57 +2.99%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
DKS 146.79 +14.65 +11.09%
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc
ON 78.70 +1.29 +1.67%
On Semiconductor
DAL 39.07 +0.61 +1.59%
Delta Air Lines Inc
ZNM23 110-295 -0-010 -0.03%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Options - iStock-1193713600 1
Option Volatility And Earnings Report For Mar 6 - 10
Oil - iStock-1174018800 2
Suncor Energy's 4.35% Yield and Buybacks Are Drawing Option Income Investors
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 3
Stocks Set To Open Mixed As Investors Await Powell Testimony
Charts, tickers, traders - Desk setup looking at stocks 4
Markets Today: Stock Indexes Push Higher on Weaker Bond Yields
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Man Reading News on iPad 5
These 2 Dividend Elites Are Beating Their Own Sector Indices!
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot