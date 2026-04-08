Mark Cuban Say ‘Houses Are Going to Be Redesigned Completely’ for Robots — They Won’t Be Humanoids, They’ll Be Spiders Or Whatever ‘Optimal’ Shape

The dream of a polite robot butler quietly loading the dishwasher might be headed for retirement before it ever clocks in. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban is betting on a very different future, one where the house itself changes first—and the robots come second

Speaking during a March interview on the “TBPN” podcast hosted by John Coogan and Jordi Hays, Cuban laid out a vision that ditches the Hollywood version of robotics entirely. No humanoid helpers folding laundry in your current kitchen. No friendly android walking the dog. Instead, he sees homes rebuilt from the ground up to accommodate machines that look nothing like people.

And yes, that could mean something closer to a spider than a butler.

Humanoid Robots May Be a Short-Lived Phase

Cuban’s argument starts with a simple observation. Building robots to mimic humans sounds intuitive, but it may be wildly inefficient.

He suggested humanoid robots could fade within five to ten years, not because robotics will stall, but because better designs will win. Machines do not need two legs and two arms to be useful. They need to be effective.

Warehouses already proved the point. Companies like Amazon never waited for human-shaped robots to move boxes. They redesigned the environment and deployed specialized machines that move faster, carry more, and operate with precision.

That same logic, Cuban said, is coming for the home.

Houses Will Be Redesigned Around Machines

Cuban’s most striking point was not about robots themselves, but about real estate.

“I think houses are going to be redesigned completely so that whatever the optimal robot is that allows it to simplify the house, that’s where houses will go,” Cuban said.

That flips the current assumption on its head. Today, robotics companies are trying to build machines that can navigate stairs, kitchens, and clutter designed for humans. Cuban sees that as backward.

Instead, the house becomes the system.

He continued, “If we had robots that look more like spiders… or more like ants… You could create a house where the pantry and the refrigerator and the washing machines were hidden behind the garage… You design the house to fit the robot, and you design the robot to fit the house.”

The idea is not cosmetic. It is structural. Appliances could move out of sight. Storage could shift behind walls. Utility zones could operate like back-end systems, with robots handling the physical work while humans interact only with clean, open living spaces.

In that model, the kitchen stops being a workspace and becomes more like a showroom.

An Investing Lens on the Next Housing Shift

For investors, Cuban’s comments are less about sci-fi and more about timing.

If even part of this vision takes hold, it points to a layered opportunity. Robotics companies focused on function over form could outpace those chasing humanoid designs. Homebuilders may eventually integrate automation infrastructure the same way they once adopted central air, internet wiring, and smart systems.

There is also a broader pattern at play. Technology rarely adapts perfectly to old environments. It reshapes them. Electricity changed floor plans. Cars reshaped cities. The internet rewired offices and homes alike.

Cuban is making the case that robotics will follow the same path.

That does not mean spider-like machines will be roaming homes anytime soon. Adoption cycles take time, and consumer comfort matters. But the underlying thesis is clear. Efficiency wins. Design follows function.

And if that plays out, the biggest shift will not be the robot you see.

It will be the house you no longer recognize.