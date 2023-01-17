Barchart.com
Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,990.97 -8.12 -0.20%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 397.77 -0.73 -0.18%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,910.85 -391.76 -1.14%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 339.16 -3.88 -1.13%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,557.19 +15.71 +0.14%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 281.54 +0.57 +0.20%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
GS 349.92 -24.08 -6.44%
Goldman Sachs Group
MHK 111.18 -7.47 -6.30%
Mohawk Industries
TRV 185.00 -8.92 -4.60%
The Travelers Companies Inc
PFE 46.08 -1.77 -3.70%
Pfizer Inc
AOS 60.03 -2.10 -3.38%
Smith A.O. Corp
CFG 40.82 -0.90 -2.16%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
JD 59.96 -3.64 -5.72%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BIDU 130.62 -8.36 -6.02%
Baidu Inc ADR
PDD 94.85 -2.15 -2.22%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
BABA 115.19 -1.82 -1.56%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
TSLA 131.49 +9.09 +7.43%
Tesla Inc
MS 97.08 +5.42 +5.91%
Morgan Stanley
VRTX 311.98 +11.04 +3.67%
Vertex Pharmaceutic
CHD 84.72 +2.81 +3.43%
Church & Dwight Company
GPN 111.46 +3.80 +3.53%
Global Payments Inc
DPZ 344.19 +6.75 +2.00%
Domino's Pizza Inc
ZNH23 114-205 -0-010 -0.03%
10-Year T-Note

Natural Gas - Natural Gas Night Flare at Plant 1
EQT Corp Options Have High Implied Volatility, Ideal for a Jade Lizard Strategy
Corn - Corn Field Sunny Sky Shoots 2
Sunday Scaries: What I'm Watching This Week in the Grain Markets
Green Energy (EV, solar, etc.) - charging - sophie-jonas-9eLBz_H5aso-unsplash 3
Unusual Options Activity Shines Attractive Spotlight on Vale (VALE)
People and teaching - Business Section of Newspaper -E7RLgUjjazc-unsplash 4
Earnings, PPI, Housing and Other Key Themes To Watch This Week
Charts, tickers, traders - shutterstock_351882113 5
Moving Averages Found the Trend, Now What?
