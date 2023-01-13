Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,999.09
|+15.92
|+0.40%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|398.50
|+1.54
|+0.39%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|34,302.61
|+112.64
|+0.33%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|343.04
|+1.04
|+0.30%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,541.48
|+81.87
|+0.71%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|280.97
|+1.92
|+0.69%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|WFC
|44.22
|+1.39
|+3.25%
|Wells Fargo & Company
|JPM
|143.01
|+3.52
|+2.52%
|JP Morgan Chase & Company
|BAC
|35.23
|+0.76
|+2.20%
|Bank of America Corp
|COF
|102.85
|+1.83
|+1.81%
|Capital One Financial Corp
|BK
|49.03
|+0.87
|+1.81%
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|C
|49.92
|+0.83
|+1.69%
|Citigroup Inc
|SWK
|88.91
|+2.64
|+3.06%
|Stanley Black & Decker Inc
|HBI
|8.12
|+0.17
|+2.14%
|Hanesbrands Inc
|NOC
|461.43
|-26.55
|-5.44%
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|GD
|240.29
|-7.41
|-2.99%
|General Dynamics Corp
|HII
|223.07
|-5.40
|-2.36%
|Huntington Ingalls Industries
|RTX
|98.68
|-2.00
|-1.99%
|Raytheon Technologies Corp
|TXT
|70.25
|-1.19
|-1.67%
|Textron Inc
|RIVN
|16.45
|-1.13
|-6.43%
|Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
|F
|12.72
|-0.71
|-5.29%
|Ford Motor Company
|GM
|36.51
|-1.82
|-4.75%
|General Motors Company
|LCID
|8.15
|-0.16
|-1.93%
|Lucid Group Inc
|TSLA
|122.40
|-1.16
|-0.94%
|Tesla Inc
|DAL
|38.20
|-1.40
|-3.54%
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|LMT
|449.83
|-11.91
|-2.58%
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|ZNH23
|114-245s
|-0-150
|-0.41%
|10-Year T-Note