Never miss an options trading signal again: unusual options activity screeners and strategies. FREE 30 Day Trial

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,999.09 +15.92 +0.40%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 398.50 +1.54 +0.39%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 34,302.61 +112.64 +0.33%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 343.04 +1.04 +0.30%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,541.48 +81.87 +0.71%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 280.97 +1.92 +0.69%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
WFC 44.22 +1.39 +3.25%
Wells Fargo & Company
JPM 143.01 +3.52 +2.52%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
BAC 35.23 +0.76 +2.20%
Bank of America Corp
COF 102.85 +1.83 +1.81%
Capital One Financial Corp
BK 49.03 +0.87 +1.81%
Bank of New York Mellon Corp
C 49.92 +0.83 +1.69%
Citigroup Inc
SWK 88.91 +2.64 +3.06%
Stanley Black & Decker Inc
HBI 8.12 +0.17 +2.14%
Hanesbrands Inc
NOC 461.43 -26.55 -5.44%
Northrop Grumman Corp
GD 240.29 -7.41 -2.99%
General Dynamics Corp
HII 223.07 -5.40 -2.36%
Huntington Ingalls Industries
RTX 98.68 -2.00 -1.99%
Raytheon Technologies Corp
TXT 70.25 -1.19 -1.67%
Textron Inc
RIVN 16.45 -1.13 -6.43%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
F 12.72 -0.71 -5.29%
Ford Motor Company
GM 36.51 -1.82 -4.75%
General Motors Company
LCID 8.15 -0.16 -1.93%
Lucid Group Inc
TSLA 122.40 -1.16 -0.94%
Tesla Inc
DAL 38.20 -1.40 -3.54%
Delta Air Lines Inc
LMT 449.83 -11.91 -2.58%
Lockheed Martin Corp
ZNH23 114-245s -0-150 -0.41%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Investors Ought to Take a Bite Out of This Unusually Active Call Option
3 Bullish Option Trades To Play A Potential Breakout In NVDA
Options Traders Suggest a Little Patience is Necessary for AbbVie (ABBV)
Markets Today: Stocks Move Lower After CPI Falls 0.1%
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Move Higher Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Data
