Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,986.19 +3.02 +0.08%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 397.42 +0.46 +0.12%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 34,220.56 +30.59 +0.09%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 342.22 +0.22 +0.06%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,486.17 +26.56 +0.23%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 279.88 +0.83 +0.30%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
WFC 43.98 +1.15 +2.69%
Wells Fargo & Company
BAC 35.10 +0.63 +1.83%
Bank of America Corp
JPM 143.02 +3.53 +2.53%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
RIVN 16.18 -1.40 -7.96%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
F 12.69 -0.74 -5.51%
Ford Motor Company
GM 36.42 -1.91 -4.98%
General Motors Company
LCID 8.10 -0.21 -2.53%
Lucid Group Inc
TSLA 120.62 -2.94 -2.38%
Tesla Inc
DAL 38.07 -1.53 -3.86%
Delta Air Lines Inc
LMT 447.34 -14.40 -3.12%
Lockheed Martin Corp
UNH 493.02 -2.65 -0.53%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
CI 313.89 +3.67 +1.18%
Cigna Corp
MOH 300.61 +1.46 +0.49%
Molina Healthcare Inc
ELV 481.32 +4.24 +0.89%
Elevance Health Inc
HUM 491.29 -3.00 -0.61%
Humana Inc
PDD 97.02 +3.56 +3.81%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
NTES 88.98 +3.71 +4.35%
Netease Inc ADR
JD 63.47 +0.30 +0.47%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BABA 116.85 +3.70 +3.27%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
HBI 8.15 +0.20 +2.52%
Hanesbrands Inc
ZNH23 114-270 -0-125 -0.34%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 102.168 -0.078 -0.08%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.08327 -0.00193 -0.18%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 127.780 -1.522 -1.18%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,923.3 +24.5 +1.29%
Gold
SIH23 24.395 +0.391 +1.63%
Silver

