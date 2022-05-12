Barchart.com
Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,998.84 -72.86 -1.79%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 399.59 -7.32 -1.80%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,947.10 -482.78 -1.40%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 340.03 -4.71 -1.37%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,786.80 -207.46 -1.73%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 287.64 -4.91 -1.68%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
ZION 48.42 -3.83 -7.33%
Zions Bancorp
SIVB 209.24 -15.68 -6.97%
Svb Financial Group
SBNY 125.88 -10.12 -7.44%
Signature Bank
FITB 32.95 -2.30 -6.52%
Fifth Third Bancorp
PNC 153.11 -11.12 -6.77%
PNC Bank
CMA 66.52 -3.60 -5.13%
Comerica Inc
RF 21.98 -1.18 -5.09%
Regions Financial Corp
TFC 42.59 -2.47 -5.48%
Truist Financial Corp
CFG 39.48 -2.22 -5.32%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
WFC 43.66 -2.28 -4.96%
Wells Fargo & Company
BAC 34.47 -1.61 -4.46%
Bank of America Corp
MTB 161.31 -7.79 -4.61%
M&T Bank Corp
VFC 29.51 -3.71 -11.17%
V.F. Corp
TSLA 182.45 -12.41 -6.37%
Tesla Inc
KR 46.07 -1.50 -3.15%
Kroger Company
UAL 45.03 +1.14 +2.60%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
DAL 35.79 +0.08 +0.22%
Delta Air Lines Inc
LMT 490.67 -5.56 -1.12%
Lockheed Martin Corp
MGM 37.80 +0.72 +1.94%
MGM Resorts International
ATVI 76.33 +0.57 +0.75%
Activision Blizzard
ZNH23 113-315 +0-040 +0.11%
10-Year T-Note

