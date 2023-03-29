Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|ESM23
|4,042.75
|+41.25
|+1.03%
|S&P 500 E-Mini
|NQM23
|12,914.75
|+182.25
|+1.43%
|Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
|LULU
|367.74
|+47.43
|+14.81%
|Lululemon Athletica
|MU
|62.96
|+3.68
|+6.21%
|Micron Technology
|AMD
|96.33
|+1.77
|+1.87%
|Adv Micro Devices
|INTC
|30.42
|+1.13
|+3.86%
|Intel Corp
|NVDA
|270.13
|+6.03
|+2.28%
|Nvidia Corp
|QCOM
|124.49
|+3.15
|+2.60%
|Qualcomm Inc
|ARCT
|18.35
|+2.85
|+18.39%
|Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd
|HIG
|68.88
|+1.88
|+2.81%
|Hartford Financial Services Group
|CCL
|9.73
|+0.40
|+4.29%
|Carnival Corp
|NABL
|13.70
|+1.55
|+12.76%
|N-Able Inc
|COP
|99.41
|+1.48
|+1.51%
|Conocophillips
|DVN
|49.48
|+0.91
|+1.87%
|Devon Energy Corp
|HAL
|31.58
|+0.29
|+0.93%
|Halliburton Company
|MRO
|23.70
|+0.43
|+1.85%
|Marathon Oil Corp
|SLB
|48.56
|+0.92
|+1.93%
|Schlumberger N.V.
|VLO
|136.54
|+0.52
|+0.38%
|Valero Energy Corp
|ROST
|101.73
|-1.41
|-1.37%
|Ross Stores Inc
|FL
|39.85
|-0.18
|-0.45%
|Footlocker Inc
|BURL
|195.43
|-5.84
|-2.90%
|Burlington Stores Inc
|URBN
|25.84
|-0.92
|-3.44%
|Urban Outfitters Inc
|BBWI
|37.24
|-0.80
|-2.10%
|Bath & Body Works Inc
|IPG
|35.28
|+0.04
|+0.11%
|Interpublic Group of Companies
|PEN
|277.39
|+1.85
|+0.67%
|Penumbra Inc